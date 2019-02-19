Maryland-Iowa, The Glance: Time/TV/vital data

What: No. 25 Maryland (10-5 Big Ten, 19-7 overall) at No. 19 Iowa (9-5, 20-5)

When/Where: 7:05 p.m., Carver-Hawkeye Arena

TV: BTN (Dave Revsine, Robbie Hummel)

Livestream: FoxSportsGo

Satellite Radio: XM 195 and 202, Sirius 135

Series: Maryland leads, 5-3

Morning Line: Iowa by 2.5

Twitter during the game: @Hlas

Terrapins data: Maryland is coming off a season-low 52 points in its 65-52 loss at Michigan Saturday. … Like Iowa, the Terps have four Big Ten road wins. But they haven’t beaten a ranked team on the road since the 2007-08 season, and are 0-19 in such games under Mark Turgeon. … Junior guard Anthony Cowan leads them in scoring and assists per game with 15.8 and 4.5 per game, respectively. Cowan has averaged 9.2 points and has shot 32 percent from the field over his last five games. ... Freshmen Aaron Wiggins and Eric Ayala have combined to make 95 of 216 three-pointers for 43.6 percent.

Maryland leads the Big Ten in rebounding margin with +9.9 per game, but is last in the league in turnover margin at -3.7. ... Since joining the Big Ten, the Terps are 56-31 in league play. … Turgeon is one win from his 12th 20-win season as a head coach. … The last team from Maryland to win an NCAA tournament game is Maryland-Baltimore County.

Hawkeyes data: Iowa has won nine of its last 11 games. … The Hawkeyes are coming off a 71-69 win at Rutgers thanks to Joe Wieskamp’s last-second bank shot from the corner. “If he shoots that shot a million times, that’s the only one that’s going in,” said Rutgers guard Ron Harper Jr. ... Maryland is the last Big Ten team the Hawkeyes haven’t faced. ... Jordan Bohannon has scored a total of 49 points in the second-halves of Iowa’s last three games. … Iowa is 6-1 in games decided by five points or less.

Entering Monday, Isaiah Moss led the Big Ten in 3-point shooting at 45.3 percent and teammate Joe Wieskamp was second at 44.9 percent. Maryland’s Ayala is third at 44.8. … Iowa has five players averaging at least 10.9 points in Big Ten games. ... This will be Iowa’s 600th men’s basketball game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes are 457-142 there. ... Through Sunday, the only three Power Five schools with men’s and women’s teams to both have 20 wins were Florida State, Iowa and Kentucky. ... Hawkeyes assistant coach Sherman Dillard was a Maryland assistant from 1979-1985. ... The starting time for the Hawkeyes’ home game against Indiana has been changed to 8:15 p.m.