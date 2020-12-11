Luka Garza blisters Iowa State in second half, Iowa wins 105-77

IOWA CITY — Fran McCaffery got red-hot. Then Luka Garza got red-hotter.

Garza put on a 3-point shooting performance against Iowa State Friday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena you seldom see from a 6-foot-11, 265-pounder. “Seldom” may not be specific enough. “Never” may be closer to precise.

Garza splashed in five straight 3-pointers and scored 21 points in the 5:15 after McCaffery woke up his team. The senior center had been a portrait in frustration before that, sitting out the last 10:48 of the first half with two fouls and almost five more minutes after getting his third personal with 17:24 left in the game.

After McCaffery went full Red Face Fran and aired out his players for allowing a series of barely-contested shots to the Cyclones during a TV timeout with 12:42 left and his team up 68-55, Garza and three other players re-entered the game.

Iowa forced a 30-second call on ISU out of the timeout. Then Garza’s teammates got him the ball. He knew what to do with it.

Garza finished with 34 points in 17 minutes, his third game of at least that many points in No. 3 Iowa’s five contests, all wins. He left with 5:44 to play and his team up 89-64 on the way to a 105-77 romp. It was the most points Iowa has ever scored against the Cyclones, and the margin of victory was the largest by either team in the series’ 74 games.

Iowa is averaging 99.4 points. Garza is averaging 30.4.

Fellow 6-11 Hawkeye Jack Nunge helped stake Iowa to a 52-41 halftime lead. Playing center in place of foul-riddled Garza, Nunge had all but two of his 17 points in the first half, and had five offensive rebounds in the half.

Iowa scored the first nine points of the second half for a 20-point lead before the Cyclones cut their deficit to 13 and temporarily raised the blood pressure of the Hawkeyes’ coach. McCaffery cooled down quickly as Garza went scorched earth.

The first half was a showcase of the Cyclones’ resilience, until its final five minutes.

Iowa State was down 11-2 before the crowd would have been settled in their seats, if there were a crowd allowed. Garza made a 3-pointer on Iowa’s first possession and hit two free throws 37 seconds later for the game’s first five points.

But Javan Johnson scored seven straight points for his team to cut ISU’s gap to 15-13. Less than four minutes later, Iowa led 25-15.

This time, the Cyclones not only pulled close, but went ahead 32-29. Garza committed his second foul and was pulled with 10:48 left in the half and Iowa up 27-19. His absence was felt, as Iowa State proceeded to go on a 19-4 for a 32-29 edge, with the run capped by two consecutive 3-pointers by Tyler Harris.

The Hawkeyes hit the gas again, without Garza. CJ Fredrick scored five straight points, and Nunge scored eight of his 15 first-half points after Garza’s second personal. Nunge used five offensive rebounds to get some of those scores. His last two baskets of the half were on lobs from Jordan Bohannon and Connor McCaffery.

Iowa has a quick turnaround. It plays Northern Illinois (0-4) here Sunday at 1 p.m., with the expectation of taking a 6-0 record to Sioux Falls, S.D., next Saturday for its game against No. 1 Gonzaga.

