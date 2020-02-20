Iowa 1A state wrestling: Lisbon's perfect start, Heath Moyer's winning return, full first-round results

DES MOINES — Cole Clark was the final Lisbon wrestler to take the mat Thursday night.

The seven Lions that had come before him all walked away with their hands raised. The chance for a perfect round rested solely on his shoulders.

No pressure. No problem. No losses.

“It’s not pressure,” the top-ranked 195-pound junior said. “It motivates me to keep the things rolling and do better for the team.”

Cole’s major decision capped second-ranked Lisbon’s 8-0 first round of the Class 1A state wrestling tournament Thursday night at Wells Fargo Arena. The Lions tallied 26 ½ points, but trail team leader Don Bosco, which went 10-0 and scored 36.

“We had a couple tough matches,” Lisbon’s Hall of Famer Coach Brad Smith said. “We just have to keep rolling. They (matches) will get tougher every round, though. We just have to hang in there. Keep as many on the front side as we possibly can to have a shot.”

The Lions were dominant, receiving pins from top-seeded Quincy Happel at 106, Robert Avila Jr. (132), 152-pounder Marshall Hauck and Max Kohl at 170. Three-time state champion Cael Happel (50-0) kept his bid to join the 27 previous four-time titlists with a technical fall at 138.

West Sioux three-time champ Adam Allard still has the chance to match Cael Happel’s feat. He defeated MFL MarMac’s Karter Decker, 16-0, in the first round.

Lisbon's biggest win didn’t come with bonus points and was recorded by seventh-ranked Brandon Paez at 120. He scored a takedown with one second left for an 8-6 victory over Sioux Central’s fifth-ranked Chris Ferguson, handing him his first loss of the season.

“I feel like I’m faster and quicker than that guy,” Paez said. “He was just so strong. I had to use my technique and my speed to beat that guy.”

Paez (44-6) built a 5-1 lead, but Ferguson stormed back to take a one-point advantage with an escape and takedown at the end of the second and a reversal to open the third. Paez escaped to tie it, 6-6.

He knew he had to dig deep to keep his title hopes intact.

“I sacrificed so much just to be where I’m at,” Paez said. “There is no reason why I should not give all my effort to that.

“It’s heart,” Paez added. “I want it so bad. I want to be on top of the podium.”

Lisbon never trailed the rest of the round. Defending state champion Avila (45-0) needed just 22 seconds for his fall. Cael Happel notched 13 takedowns, extending his streak of bonus-point wins at the traditional state meet to 13.

Despite placing fifth last year, Clark hadn’t won in the first round here. He changed that, dominating Manson Northwest Webster’s John Schuttler, 9-1.

“I wrestled pretty good on my feet and on the bottom, too,” said Clark, who scored four takedowns. “I just need to work on fixing a few things on top.”

North Linn's Heath Moyer successful in state return

Lisbon wasn’t the only Tri-Rivers Conference teams with multiple quarterfinalists. North Linn and Midland each had two.

The Lynx were led by sixth-ranked 113-pound freshman Cael Bridgewater and senior Heath Moyer at 138. Bridgewater topped South Central Calhoun’s Kevin King, 7-1. Moyer (36-4) handled Wapello’s Christopher Ewart, 13-1.

Moyer’s two takedowns and five nearfall produced a 9-1 lead after the first. He closed with a takedown and two nearfall in the third.

“Pretty good,” Moyer said of his performance. “The goal is to go out and dominate from start to finish every match.”

Moyer placed fifth at 113 two years ago. He didn’t qualify last season. The sting drove him to work harder and surround himself with good partners that pushed him,

“It really hurt,” Moyer said. “I knew nobody else was going to get me here but me. I needed to work really hard to do that.”

Midland’s Damon Huston (120) and Cayden Miller at 160 advanced. Huston hammered Avoca AHSTW’s Hayden Fischer, 15-1, while Miller needed 2:56 to pin Nodaway Valley’s eighth-ranked Austin Wilson.

Regina's Rowan Udell wins debut

Iowa City Regina’s Rowan Udell was successful in his state debut. The senior 195-pounder improved to 42-1 with an 11-2 victory over HLV’s Caden Fontinel. Udell scored almost every way imaginable, getting five nearfall, an escape, takedown, reversal, and penalty point.

“It’s scary but it’s also exciting,” Udell said. “I haven’t been here before and finally wrestling at the state meet and proving to myself that what I’ve been working on my entire wrestling career is starting to pay off was exciting.”

Udell will face South Winneshiek’s Damon Meyer in the quarterfinals. Meyer (31-13) scored a reversal with 17 seconds left, upending Western Christian’s third-seeded Eli Van Ginkel, 11-9.

Class 1A first round

106

No. 6 Quincy Happel (Lisbon) pinned Noah Strohmeyer (Colfax-Mingo), 1:54

No. 8 Dawson Schmit (Wapsie Valley) pinned No. 9 John Schroder (Oakland Riverside), 2:31

No. 4 Jaiden Moore (Don Bosco) pinned Ryder Koele (Woodbury Central), 1:29

No. 2 Mikey Baker (West Sioux) pinned Kale Petersen (West Fork), 5:00

No. 3 Garret Rinken (Nashua-Plainfield) pinned Wyatt Skuodas (Hinton), 1:56

No. 7 Bryce Thompson (Highland) won in SV-1 over Brody Neighbor (Alburnett), 7-5

No. 10 Drew Ehlen (Mount Ayr) dec. Paul De Jong (North Mahaska), 9-4

No. 1 Gable Porter (Underwood) dec. No. 5 Donavon Hanson (West Bend-Mallard), 4-2

106 consolations (area only)

Brody Neighbor (Alburnett) major dec. Wyatt Skuodas (Hinton), 9-0

113

No. 3 Clayton McDonough (Central Springs) pinned Noah Grage (Durant), 0:51

Tyler Stein (Clarion CGD) dec. No. 10 Sean Thompson (Logan-Magnolia), 7-5

No. 4 Jace Rose (Oakland Riverside) pinned Ethan Argo (Belle Plaine), 0:47

No. 6 Cael Bridgewater (North Linn) dec. Kevin King (South Central Calhoun), 7-1

No. 2 Braden Graff (West Sioux) pinned Ethan Maldonado (South Winneshiek), 0:47

No. 8 Joe Ebaugh (Denver) pinned Kale Munson (Ogden), 2:37

No. 7 Cade Siebrecht (Lisbon) dec. Ryan Steinlage (Interstate 35), 11-6

No. 1 Marcel Lopez (New Londo) dec. No. 9 Elliot Cooney (Nodaway Valley), 9-2

113 consolations (area only)

Kevin King (South Central Calhoun) major dec. Ethan Argo (Belle Plaine), 14-4

Ethan Maldonado (South Winneshiek) dec. Kale Munson (Ogden), 9-4

120

No. 2 Stevie Barnes (Underwood) pinned Brackett Locke (Woodbury Central), 1:12

No. 7 Brandon Paez (Lisbon) dec. No. 5 Chris Ferguson (Sioux Central), 8-6

No. 10 Bryce Shaha (Mount Ayr) major dec. Drayven Kraft (West Sioux), 15-4

No. 8 Trey Lashbrook (Ackley AGWSR) dec. Cade Cook (North Linn), 5-4

No. 1 Hagen Heistand (Logan-Magnolia) pinned No. 9 Josh Glendening (New London), 3:50

No. 3 Damon Huston (Midland) major dec. Hayden Fischer (Avoca AHSTW), 15-1

No. 6 Bryce McDonough (Central Springs) dec. Jarryn Stephens (East Union), 3-1

No. 4 Garrett Funk (Don Bosco) pinned Ethan Kupka (HLV), 3:01

120 consolations (area only)

Cade Cook (North Linn) major dec. Drayven Kraft (West Sioux), 13-2

Jarryn Stephens (East Union) dec. Ethan Kupka (HLV), 6-4

126

No. 1 Adam Allard (West Sioux) tech. No. 8 Karter Decker, MFL MarMac), 1:54 (16-0)

Seth Danker (Guthrie Center ACGC) dec. Trey Nelson (Nashua-Plainfield), 10-4

No. 4 Michael McClelland (Don Bosco) major dec. Jonathan Krogman (Sibley-Ocheyedan), 12-4

No. 5 Kael Brisker (Wilton) tech. Jackson Cobb (Wayne), 4:59 (21-6)

No. 3 Beau Klingensmith (Woodbury Central) pinned Justin Garcia (West Central Valley), 1:46

No. 7 Mason Dye (Sigourney-Keota) major dec. Cael Cassady (Martensdale-St. Marys), 14-6

No. 6 Wyatt Reisz (Logan-Magnolia) dec. No. 9 Jacob Moore (Denver), 10-6

No. 2 Aidan Noonan (Cascade) pinned Quinten Aney (Mediapolis), 2:21

126 consolations (area only)

Trey Nelson (Nashua-Plainfield) dec. No. 8 Karter Decker (MFL MarMac), 10-8

132

No. 1 Robert Avila Jr. (Lisbon) pinned Kyler Hackman (Nashua-Plainfield), 0:22

No. 7 Randy Jimenez (Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas) pinned Jalen Collins (Wayland WACO), 5:21

No. 6 Cullen Koedam (West Sioux) pinned Brady Thompson (Logan-Magnolia), 5:19

No. 4 Trey Schuck (Sibley-Ocheyedan) dec. Alex Jones (Edgewood-Colesburg), 5-0

No. 2 Cole Cassady (Martensdale-St. Marys) dec. No. 10 Zane Ziegler (Underwood), 14-9

No. 5 Isaac Schimmels (Denver) pinned Bailey Frescoln (Pekin), 2:54

No. 9 Nate Thomsen (East Sac County) pinned Gunnar Larsen (Guthrie Center ACGC), 1:59

No. 3 Easton Larson (Don Bosco) pinned Mitchell Moore (Wapello), 1:43

132 consolations (area only)

Alex Jones (Edgewood-Colesburg) pinned Brady Thompson (Logan-Magnolia), 3:37

138

No. 1 Cael Happel (Lisbon) tech. Nolan Moore (Oakland Riverside), 4:45 (26-11)

No. 6 Karter Krapfl (Hudson) major dec. Dalton Thorson (Lake Mills), 12-0

No. 7 Jace Mulder (Western Christian) major dec. McKade Munn (Nashua-Plainfield), 14-0

No. 9 Trae Ehlen (Mount Ayr) pinned Blake Mann (BGM), 3:46

No. 4 Dominic Lopez (New London) dec. Dominick Dicesare (Martensdale-St. Marys), 3-2

Jordan Khommanyvong (South Central Calhoun) dec. Damon Schmid (Kingsley-Pierson), 5-1

No. 5 Heath Moyer (North Linn) major dec. Christopher Ewart (Wapello), 13-1

No. 2 Logan James (Underwood) pinned Hunter Hanner (Westwood), 3:22

138 consolations (area only)

McKade Munn (Nashua-Plainfield) pinned Blake Mann (BGM), 5:51

145

No. 2 Cael Rahnavardi (Don Bosco) pinned Jaydon Knight (Mount Ayr), 5:58

No. 7 Reed Abbas (Clarion CGD) pinned Jonah Clark (Wayland WACO), 2:28

No. 6 Lawson Losee (Riceville) major dec. No. 9 Brody Hawtrey (North Cedar), 14-5

No. 5 Mark Dawson (Eagle Grove) won in SV-1 over Max McGill (Woodbury Central), 9-7

No. 3 Daniel Meeker (Wapello) dec. No. 8 Gabe McGeough (MFL MarMac), 8-2

Connor Golston (Moravia) pinned Cale Rowley (Guthrie Center ACGC), 0:50

Eric McIlnay (Missouri Valley) dec. Kayne Marshall (Iowa Valley), 2-1

No. 1 Nick Hamilton (Underwood) pinned Owen Kime (Sumner-Fredericksburg), 1:32

145 consolations (area only)

No. 9 Brody Hawtrey (North Cedar) pinned Max McGill (Woodbury Central), 1:42

No. 8 Gabe McGeough (MFL MarMac) pinned Cale Rowley (Guthrie Center ACGC), 3:36

Owen Kime (Sumner-Fredericksburg) pinned Kayne Marshall (Iowa Valley), 5:03

152

No. 2 Marshall Hauck (Lisbon) pinned Tanner Dierking (Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas), 3:53

No. 4 Tate Entriken (Hudson) dec. No. 5 Casey Hanson (Lake Mills), 7-4

Blake Thomsen (Underwood) major dec. Jack Clarahan (Sigourney-Keota), 18-4

No. 8 Garrett Seaba (Clarion CGD) dec. Zach Roeder (Bellevue), 11-4

No. 3 Cael Frost (Don Bosco) major dec. Bryer Subject (West Hancock), 10-1

No. 6 Nate Monahan (Woodbury Central) pinned Devin Schall (Martensdale-St. Marys), 3:57

Seth Salker (West Sioux) pinned No. 9 Jaden Williams (Wayland WACO), 1:45

No. 1 Briar Reisz (Logan-Magnolia) dec. No. 7 Jaeden Rasmussen (Avoca AHSTW), 6-4

152 consolations (area only)

Jack Clarahan (Sigourney-Keota) dec. Zach Roeder (Bellevue), 8-6

160

No. 1 Cade Tenold (Don Bosco) pinned Bradley Metz (Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas), 1:28

No. 5 Gabe Carter (New London) dec. No. 4 John Ebaugh (Denver), 5-3

No. 7 Spencer Roth (Graettinger GTRA) tech. Zach Taylor (South Winneshiek), 4:29 (17-2)

No. 2 Elijah Wagner (Lake Mills) pinned Teegan Tschampel (Hinton), 1:58

No. 6 Blake McAlister (South Central Calhoun) dec. Aidan Udell (Iowa City Regina), 5-2

Trystin Ross (Colfax-Mingo) pinned Denver Pauley (Avoca AHSTW), 0:23

No. 10 Cayden Miller (Midland) pinned No. 8 Austin Wilson (Nodaway Valley), 2:56

No. 3 Ben Smith (Iowa Valley) major dec. Dahson DeJohng (Sibley-Ocheyedan), 12-2

160 consolations (area only)

Teegan Tschampel (Hinton) pinned Zach Taylor (South Winneshiek), 2:34

Aidan Udell (Iowa City Regina) major dec. Denver Pauley (Avoca AHSTW), 9-1

170

No. 1 Ethan Fulcher (Hudson) pinned Kolben Miller (North Butler-Clarksville), 0:56

No. 6 Max Kohl (Lisbon) pinned Kolby Scott (Mapleton MVAOCOU), 1:10

No. 5 Bryson Freeberg (Tri-Center) pinned Currey Jacobs (New London), 1:31

No. 7 Matthew Francis (West Hancock) major dec. Brant Looney (East Union), 12-2

No. 4 Drew Venteicher (Bedford-Lenox) tech. Cael Hester (English Valleys), 3:33 (15-0)

No. 3 Tristan Mulder (Western Christian) major dec. Ty Schmidt (Northeast), 16-5

No. 8 Lane Swenson (South Hamilton) dec. No. 9 Cael McLaren (Council Bluffs St. Albert), 15-11

No. 2 Carson Tenold (Don Bosco) dec. Connor Fehr (West Bend-Mallard), 4-2

170 consolations (area only)

Ty Schmidt (Northeast) major dec. Cael Hester (English Valleys), 12-2

182

No. 1 Thomas Even (Don Bosco) pinned Sean Miklus (Martensdale-St. Marys), 0:22

No. 3 Evan Wulfekuhle (Dyersville Beckman) pinned Aaron McAlister (Coon Rapids-Bayard), 0:54

No. 6 Cole Kelly (West Hancock) pinned Cael Yeggy (Highland), 3:18

No. 5 Coy Baker (Wilton) pinned Brady Langloss (Wayne), 4:47

No. 8 Nick Haynes (Missouri Valley) pinned Luke Giesemann (Bellevue), 3:12

No. 4 Carson Lynott (West Sioux) pinned No. 10 Evan Kalainoff (Nashua-Plainfield), 1:52

No. 7 Jackson Dewald (Westwood) pinned Chase Wickwire (Belle Plaine), 3:35

No. 2 Treyton Cacek (Graettinger GTRA) pinned Kaiden Hendricks (Oakland Riverside), 1:44

182 consolations (area only)

Brady Langloss (Wayne) major dec. Cael Yeggy (Highland), 16-6

Chase Wickwire (Belle Plaine) dec. Kaiden Hendricks (Oakland Riverside), 6-5

195

No. 2 Tate Hagen (West Hancock) dec. Jeramie Kane (BGM), 6-3

No. 3 Treyten Steffen (Sumner-Fredericksburg) pinned No. 10 Darius Gashe (West Monona), 5:03

No. 9 Zach Howe (MFL MarMac) pinned Kale Pevestorf (Coon Rapids-Bayard), 0:57

No. 8 Derek Anderson (Hinton) dec. Trevor Thompson (South Hamilton), 2-0

Damon Meyer (South Winneshiek) dec. Eli Van Ginkel (Western Christian), 11-9

No. 4 Rowan Udell (Iowa City Regina) major dec. Caden Fontinel (HLV), 11-2

No. 7 Gavyn Fischer (Avoca AHSTW) pinned Brock Thompson (Interstate 35), 1:26

No. 1 Cole Clark (Lisbon) major dec. John Schuttler (Manson Northwest Webster), 9-1

195 consolations (area only)

No. 10 Darius Gashe (West Monona) dec. Jeramie Kane (BGM), 12-9

Eli Van Ginkel (Western Christian) dec. Caden Fontinel (HLV), 11-6

220

No. 2 Joel Mendoza (Eagle Grove) pinned Brian King (South Central Calhoun), 2:13

No. 9 Tanner Hagen (West Hancock) pinned Tallen Myers (Southwest Valley), 0:42

No. 3 Blake Haub (Ogden) major dec. Logan Smith (Akron-Westfield), 9-1

No. 5 Jared Thiry (Don Bosco) pinned Kolby Morris (Alburnett), 2:16

No. 1 Gideon Rollene (Northwood-Kensett) dec. No. 7 Luke Mosinski (Audubon), 7-4

Tyler Thurston (North Cedar) dec. Jaxon Allen (New London), 8-1

Sam Vonnahme (Interstate 35) pinned No. 6 Luke Recker (East Buchanan), 3:29

No. 4 Ethan Allie (Belle Plaine) dec. Alberto Ortiz (Sibley-Ocheyedan), 7-3

220 consolations (area only)

Logan Smith (Akron-Westfield) dec. Kolby Morris (Alburnett), 4-1

No. 6 Luke Recker (East Buchanan) dec. Alberto Ortiz (Sibley-Ocheyedan), 5-1

Hwt.

No. 5 Barrett Pitt (Logan-Magnolia) dec. No. 7 Gabe Hayes (Louisa-Muscatine), 5-1

Devin Whipple (Bedford-Lenox) dec. Jose Rodriguez (West Sioux), 8-3

Isaac Steffans (Postville) won in SV-1 over Kody Timm (HLV), 4-2

No. 1 Chet Buss (North Butler-Clarksville) pinned Matthew Kauffman (Pleasantville), 2:59

No. 2 Ryley Snell (Interstate 35) major dec. Jacob Trudo (MFL MarMac), 10-0

Briggs Hartley (Wilton) pinned Keegan Akers (Mediapolis), 1:04

No. 6 Dane Johnson (Pocahontas Area) pinned No. 8 Brady Canada (Avoca AHSTW), 3:34

No. 3 Chandler Redenius (West Hancock) pinned No. 10 Connor Murray (Missouri Valley), 1:49

Hwt. consolations (area only)

Kody Timm (HLV) pinned Matthew Kauffman (Pleasantville), 4:39

Keegan Akers (Mediapolis) major dec. Jacob Trudo (MFL MarMac), 10-2

