Linn-Mar grad Grant Gibbs becomes NBA G League head coach

Former Linn-Mar basketball standout Grant Gibbs has become a head coach in the NBA G League.

Friday, Gibbs was named as the head coach of the Oklahoma City Blue, the affiliate of the Oklahoma City Thunder. He had been assistant coach with the Blue the last two years after ending his career as a pro player in the Netherlands and Germany.

Gibbs, 29, played collegiately at Creighton after transferring from Gonzaga.

“Grant is someone we identified early in his post-playing career as a potential fit within our organization,” said Thunder executive vice president Sam Presti. “He has steadily impressed us with his versatility as a coach. We believe he will do an excellent job with the Blue and is ready to continue his growth within the organization.”

“I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to take on this role with the Blue and continue to be part of the Thunder organization,” said Gibbs. “Getting to work with our players and help them improve on a daily basis is something that I’m very committed to, and I’m looking forward to building on what has been established here.”

The Thunder’s previous four G League head coaches have gone on to be NBA assistant coaches.

