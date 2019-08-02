Prep Basketball

Linn-Mar grad Grant Gibbs becomes NBA G League head coach

Gibbs promoted in Oklahoma City Thunder organization

Linn-Mar's Grant Gibbs dunks the ball during a first round state-tournament game at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on March 14, 2007. On Friday he was named the head coach of the NBA G League's Oklahoma City Blue. (Cliff Jette/The Gazette)
Linn-Mar's Grant Gibbs dunks the ball during a first round state-tournament game at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on March 14, 2007. On Friday he was named the head coach of the NBA G League's Oklahoma City Blue. (Cliff Jette/The Gazette)

Former Linn-Mar basketball standout Grant Gibbs has become a head coach in the NBA G League.

Friday, Gibbs was named as the head coach of the Oklahoma City Blue, the affiliate of the Oklahoma City Thunder. He had been assistant coach with the Blue the last two years after ending his career as a pro player in the Netherlands and Germany.

Gibbs, 29, played collegiately at Creighton after transferring from Gonzaga.

“Grant is someone we identified early in his post-playing career as a potential fit within our organization,” said Thunder executive vice president Sam Presti. “He has steadily impressed us with his versatility as a coach. We believe he will do an excellent job with the Blue and is ready to continue his growth within the organization.”

“I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to take on this role with the Blue and continue to be part of the Thunder organization,” said Gibbs. “Getting to work with our players and help them improve on a daily basis is something that I’m very committed to, and I’m looking forward to building on what has been established here.”

The Thunder’s previous four G League head coaches have gone on to be NBA assistant coaches.

l Comments: (319) 368-8840; mike.hlas@thegazette.com

MORE Prep Basketball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Cole Henry will redshirt for UNI men's basketball in 2019-20 season

Mary Halvorson is Iowa City Regina's next girls' basketball coach

Marion's Riley Wright commits to play basketball at UNI

Mike Manderscheid is the new AD at Marion

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Cedar Rapids woman who rescues wildlife has two choices: Lose the animals or relocate

Chew on this: Downtown C.R. gets new eatery, NewBo gets bakery, I Love Pho gets new name

Cases of heartworm in pets on the rise in Cedar Rapids

Governor, there is no asterisk in disclosure law

Casting call: Actors, locations sought for film set in Linn, Johnson counties

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.