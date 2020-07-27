Photos: Cedar Rapids Kennedy vs. Pleasant Valley, Class 5A Iowa high school state softball quarterfinals

Photos: Cedar Rapids Kennedy vs. Pleasant Valley, Class 5A Iowa high school state softball quarterfinals

Kennedy Cougars have a big inning to top the Pleasant Valley Spartans, 10-4.

/ 32

 

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa's medical, health care organizations ask for statewide mask mandate

Linn County supervisors discuss issuing a face-mask mandate

Coronavirus hospitalizations at highest point since June 10

Cedar Rapids man lured 12-year-old girl to southeast residence and sexually abused her, police say

19-year-old Cedar Rapids man accused of sexually abusing seven-year-old girl for two years

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Researchers grimly forecast how many Iowans would die from coronavirus by now. We've already surpassed that toll.

Eastern Iowa Airport to begin requiring masks Tuesday

Giant Iowa City statue finds its forever home. Again.

Hancher, 'arts beacon of Iowa,' faces uncertain fate

More than half of Iowa health care providers unhappy with private Medicaid management, state auditor's survey says

Trending