Kathleen Doyle, Megan Gustafson, Bridget Carleton stick with WNBA teams

The WNBA’s Indiana Fever and Dallas Wings are going young.

Indiana is keeping three rookies on its roster, including Kathleen Doyle. Dallas has seven first- and second-year players on its squad, including Megan Gustafson.

Doyle and Gustafson are former Iowa Hawkeyes and the last two Big Ten women’s basketball players of the year.

The WNBA’s 12 teams finalized their 12-player 2020 rosters late Tuesday.

Former Iowa State player Bridget Carleton made the Minnesota Lynx’s roster.

The 2020 season is on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

