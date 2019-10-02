Jordan Bohannon's status still uncertain for 2019-20 Iowa basketball season

ROSEMONT, Ill. — With the season five weeks from starting, the availability of senior guard Jordan Bohannon to the Iowa men’s basketball team remains an unknown.

“I would have said eight weeks ago, seven weeks ago, we’re playing without him,” Iowa Coach Fran McCaffery said at the Big Ten Conference’s men’s basketball media day Wednesday at the Hilton Rosemont. “Now there’s, I think, a possibility.”

Bohannon had hip surgery in May. The Hawkeyes began practices for the 2019-20 season last Saturday. Bohannon hasn’t been practicing with the team.

“He’s dribbling, he’s shooting, doing some things,” said McCaffery.

Bohannon has 96 career starts and 264 3-pointers. He averaged 11.1 points and 3.4 assists last season.

“We’re trying not to put pressure on him in any way, shape or form,” McCaffery said. “I want him to be able to play his senior year as pain-free as possible. So we’re planning as if he’s not playing. If he plays, we’ll be thrilled that he is.

“And he’ll be able to jump back in because of how good he is and because he’s a senior leader.”

Iowa’s first game is at home Nov. 8 against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville.

In other news here, sophomore Hawkeye guard Joe Wieskamp was named to the 10-player All-Big Ten preseason team. Wieskamp averaged 11.1 points and made 42.4 percent of his 3-pointers last season.

