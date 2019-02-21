Jefferson's Kaylee Donner wins Class 3A state bowling title

WATERLOO — Cedar Rapids Jefferson senior Kaylee Donner won the Class 3A girls’ state bowling title Thursday, rolling a 476 two-game series.

Donner had games of 257 and 219, finishing 42 pins in front of Kayla Davidson of Ottumwa. Jefferson sophomore Anna Warkel finished in a tie for ninth at 394.

In the boys’ field, Jefferson sophomore Matt Kitzmiller finished fifth at 449, 45 pins behind champion Bryan Verdon of Davenport North.

The J-Hawks finished third in the boys’ team race and Prairie was seventh. Davenport North won the title.