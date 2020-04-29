Iowa's Spencer Lee wins AAU James E. Sullivan Award

Spencer Lee became the first University of Iowa wrestler to win the AAU James E. Sullivan Award presented to the country’s most outstanding amateur athlete.

The annual award started in 1930 was announced online Wednesday night. Lee shared the honor with University of Oregon basketball star Sabrina Ionescu. The winner is determined by public vote, media vote, and committee vote.

“I’m kind of shocked,” Lee said during the online award ceremony. “I thought I had no chance. These are incredible athletes. I just want to thank my family, teammates and coaches.”

It is just the third time the award has had co-winners and the first time since Navy football player Keenan Reynolds and Connecticut basketball player Breanna Stewart won in 2015. Twin sisters Coco and Kelly Miller, who played basketball at the University of Georgia, were named recipients together in 1999.

Lee becomes the fifth wrestler since the award’s inception in 1930 to receive the Sullivan, joining John Smith (1990), Bruce Baumgartner (1995), Rulon Gardner (2000) and Kyle Snyder (2017).

“I am incredibly humbled,” Lee said in a news release. “It was an honor to be nominated and reach the finals, so to be selected among this incredible group of individuals is pretty special. It is great to be the fifth wrestler to win the award, and it is really special to be able to represent the University of Iowa. I am happy to share this award with Sabrina. All of the finalists are deserving. I am very surprised and very thankful.”

Lee was named the Hodge Trophy winner, Big Ten Wrestler of the Year, InterMat’s Wrestler of the Year and he was the NCAA Division I Most Dominant Wrestler. He finished 18-0 with a 125-pound Big Ten title and was the top seed at the NCAA tournament.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The two-time NCAA champion dominated the competition, outscoring his opponents, 234-18. Lee scored bonus points in 17 matches, including four first-period falls and nine technical falls. Only four of his 18 matches went the entire seven minutes.

Lee also won the 57-kilogram men’s freestyle title at the U.S. Senior Nationals in December.

The other finalists included USA rhythmic gymnast Evita Griskenas, University of Florida track star Grant Holloway, Marquette basketball player Markus Howard, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Wisconsin volleyball player Dana Rettke, UCLA gymnast Kyla Ross, Maryland lacrosse player Megan Taylor and Cal swimming standout Abby Weitzeil.

Visit AAUSports.org for a complete list of Sullivan Award winners.

Comments: (319) 368-8679; kj.pilcher@thegazette.com