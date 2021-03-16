Iowa's Luka Garza is unanimous AP first-team All-American

Luka Garza became the first Iowa men’s basketball player to be a two-time Associated Press first-team All-American Tuesday.

After becoming the Hawkeyes’ first first-team honoree since 1952 a year ago, the senior center returned there after averaging 23.7 points and becoming the Big Ten’s repeat Player of the Year.

Garza was on the first team of all 63 voters. He joins Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (60 first-team votes), Baylor junior guard Jared Butler (60), Oklahoma State freshman forward Cade Cunningham (55) and Gonzaga senior forward Corey Kispert (50).

Illinois sophomore center Kofi Cockburn and Michigan freshman center Hunter Dickinson were on the second team.