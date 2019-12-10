Iowa's Luka Garza is Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week

Iowa center Luka Garza became the first player in the program’s history to earn the Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week accolade.

The honor is voted upon by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA).

Garza averaged 33.5 points and 8.5 rebounds in road games last week against Syracuse and No. 4 Michigan.

Garza scored a career-high 44 points last Friday at Michigan, the most by an opposing player in Crisler Center history and the most scored by a Hawkeye since John Johnson’s Iowa-record 49 in 1970.