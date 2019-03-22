Iowa's Luka Garza is a rising star, and Lefty Driesell has been saying it for years

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chuck Driesell was walking out of his fourth grade PE class on Friday afternoon at the Maret School when the texts started. Then came the phone calls.

“They were all the same,” he said, laughing. “‘Your guy just scored 20 for Iowa and they WON.’ I only wish I could have watched the game.”

Driesell’s guy is Iowa sophomore Luka Garza, who played for him for two years at Maret. Iowa, a 10th-seed, upset seventh-seeded Cincinnati, 79-72, in a first round South regional game here and Garza had as much to do with the comeback victory as any of the Hawkeyes.

In addition to his 20 points and seven rebounds, Garza hit two of the more critical baskets of the game. The first came early. Cincinnati was on a 14-0 run and had jumped to an 18-5 lead. Nationwide Arena was almost deafening, the overwhelmingly pro-Cincinnati crowd starting to make plans for a Sunday game against second-seeded Tennessee.

Out of a TV timeout, Iowa went inside to the 6-foot-11-inch Garza and he squeezed between two Bearcats to score. That stopped the bleeding. By halftime, the margin was down to 36-31.

In the second half, with the size of the deficit the same — 52-47 — Coach Fran McCaffery called an inbounds play for Garza that required him to catch the inbounds pass and shoot from the corner.

“Normally I call that play for somebody else,” McCaffery said. “But I called it for Luka this time.”

Why?

McCaffery grinned. “Because I knew he’d make it.”

He did, cutting the margin to 52-50. A moment later, Connor McCaffery, the coach’s son, hit a three to make it 53-52, Iowa’s first lead since 5-4.

“We knew he could shoot,” Cincinnati Coach Mick Cronin said of Garza. “I think we were more concerned about him in the low post because he’s very tough to guard down there. But we’d seen that he could make 3s, too.”

It was Garza’s ability to shoot that first got McCaffery’s attention. Garza was playing in an AAU Tournament in Atlanta in the summer between his sophomore and junior years at Maret. McCaffery was there even though it was a dead period for recruiting, because Connor’s team was playing and, as a father, he was allowed to attend the event.

“Right away you could see he could shoot,” McCaffery said. “Back then, he was kind of a wide body — he’s really changed since then, slimmed down a lot — but the shooting caught my eye.”

Soon after, McCaffery saw him again, at an event in St. Louis, and told his coaches, “I want him.”

There wasn’t that much competition at that point. In December, Lefty Driesell, father of Chuck, came to watch Maret in a Christmas tournament played in Lewes, Delaware.

“He sat in the front row,” Chuck remembered. “When the game was over, he said, ‘that kid’s a pro. He’s almost 7-feet tall and he can shoot.’”

Lefty Driesell contacted the coach at his alma mater — Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski — and the coach at the school where he coached for 17 seasons — Maryland’s Mark Turgeon — to tell them to take a look at Garza.

Both did. Neither made an offer.

Garza lost about 25 pounds as a high school senior and averaged 25 points and 12 rebounds for Maret. He began to draw a lot of attention, mostly from mid-majors. It didn’t matter.

“As soon as Coach Fran offered me, I knew that was where I was going to play,” Garza said. “I was sold from the start.”

Which is good news for Iowa.

“I told them he could play,” Driesell said Thursday afternoon. “I mean, I wasn’t tryin’ to tell them he was great, that he was a one-and-done or anything, but he can play. And he just keeps getting better.”

Garza became a starter this season and was averaging 12.9 points and 4.4 rebounds per game entering Friday. He has all the requisite big man skills: good hands, quick feet and the ability to score around the basket. And, as the Driesells and McCaffery will tell you, he can shoot.

“We’ve got complete confidence in him when he has the ball in his hands,” said Iowa senior Nicholas Baer. “He never takes a bad shot, but he’s a confident shooter. You saw that today.”

Garza grew up in Reston, Virginia, although his family moved to Arlington, Virginia, his senior year to make the commute to Maret a little less taxing. He’s an upbeat kid, which isn’t surprising given that his father Frank — who played in college at Idaho — is a motivational speaker.

“Even when we got down early, we were still all communicating,” he said with a wide smile. “We knew there was plenty of time left and we’d start making shots. We had to make some adjustments, especially on defense, and we did. We’ve got a lot of guys who can shoot the ball, so we knew the ball was going to start going in sooner or later.”

In fact, Iowa shot 11 of 22 from three-point range (Garza was two of three), with six players making at least one.

“We knew they could hurt us from the three-point line, so we wanted to get to them out there,” Cronin said. “But Garza was consistently tough for us to guard inside.”

Garza laughed when the subject of the Lefty came up.

“I love him,” he said. “I learned so much from him. Chuck would get him on video-chat with me all the time and he’d tell me what I needed to work on or give me drills to work on. He encouraged me constantly. Without actually playing for him, I could see why he was a Hall of Fame coach.”

The affection between Garza and the Driesells is mutual.

“I love that kid and not just because he’s talented,” Chuck said. “I have never worked with a player with a better work ethic than he has. He’s relentless. In our championship game against Gonzaga two years ago, he took a fall and had to get 12 stitches. Came right back in and ended up with 32 points. We lost the game. Monday, he was in the gym working. That’s the kind of kid he is.”

Garza is not yet a great passer (“That’s my fault,” Chuck Driesell said. “I told him, you touch the ball, you shoot.”), but he will no doubt improve as he faces more and more double-teams inside the next two years. With only Baer graduating among Iowa’s top nine players, his team could spend a fair amount of time in the spotlight next season.

For now, the Hawkeyes are 23-11 and on to play Tennessee on Sunday.

“This whole experience is so cool,” Garza said as a half-dozen microphones were thrust in his face in the Iowa locker room “I’m so proud of everyone in this room.”

And they’re proud of him. So are the Driesells. “I told everyone he could play,” Lefty said. “Maybe now, they’ll know I was right.”