Iowa's Jordan Bohannon is Big Ten Co-Player of the Week

Senior guard sizzled in Hawkeyes' wins over Maryland, Minnesota

Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) high-fives coaches after the Hawkeyes' 86-71 men's basketball win over Minnesota Sunday a
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) high-fives coaches after the Hawkeyes’ 86-71 men’s basketball win over Minnesota Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)

Iowa senior guard Jordan Bohannon has been named the Big Ten men’s basketball Co-Player of the Week with Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis.

Bohannon averaged 18.5 points, 8.0 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 0.5 turnovers in leading the Hawkeyes to victories over Maryland (89-67) and No. 16 Minnesota (86-71). He made 10 of 16 3-point tries over the two games, moving into a tie with Northwestern’s Craig Moore for sixth-most 3-pointers made in league history (320).

Bohannon is the first Big Ten player to register 19-plus points, 14-plus assists, and seven-plus rebounds in a single game since the 2002-03 season.

This is his first Player of the Week accolade. He was a two-time Freshman of the Week honoree in 2016-17.

No. 5 Iowa (11-2, 5-1) hosts Michigan State (8-4, 2-4) Thursday at 8:05 p.m. (FS1)

 

