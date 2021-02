Iowa junior forward Joe Wieskamp was named the Big Ten men’s basketball Player of the Week Monday.

Wieskamp averaged 23.5 points and 8.5 rebounds in Iowa’s wins over Rutgers and Michigan State last week. He was 16-of-27 from the field and 10-of-14 from 3-point range.

He is the first junior in program history to amass more than 1,100 points, 500 rebounds, 150 3-pointers, 100 assists, and 75 steals.