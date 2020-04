Iowa, Iowa State, Big Ten men's basketball transfer, NBA early-entries list

You can find the following information elsewhere, I know.

However, here’s what I hope is an easy one-stop place for you to keep track of men’s basketball players transferring in and out of Big Ten programs and Iowa State, as well as the status of their players who were early-entries into the 2020 NBA draft.

IOWA

NBA early-entry:

Luka Garza, 6-11 junior (23.9 ppg, 9.8 rpg)

Transferring out:

Cordell Pemsl, 6-9 grad (2.8 ppg)

Riley Till, 6-7 grad (0.7 ppg)

ILLINOIS

NBA early-entry:

Kofi Cockburn, 7-0 freshman (13.3 ppg, 8.8 rpg)

Transferring out:

Alan Griffin, 6-5 soph. (8.9 ppg, 4.5 rpg) — Going to Syracuse

Tevian Jones, 6-7 soph (0.9 ppg)

MARYLAND

NBA early-entry

Jalen Smith, 6-10 soph (15.5 ppg, 10.5 rpg)

Transferring out:

Ricky Lindo Jr., 6-8 soph. (1.7 ppg) — Going to George Washington

Makhel Mitchell, 6-10 fr., (1.0 ppg) — Going to Rhode Island

Makhi Mitchell, 6-10 fr., (3.0 ppg) — Going to Rhode Island

MICHIGAN

Transferring in:

Mike Smith, 5-11 grad from (22.8 ppg, 4.5 apg) — from Columbia

Transferring out:

Colin Castleton, 6-11 soph (3.1 ppg)

David DeJulius, 6-0 soph (7.0 ppg)

MICHIGAN STATE

NBA early-entry:

Xavier Tillman, 6-8 jr. (13.7 ppg, 10.3 rpg)

MINNESOTA

NBA early-entries:

Marcus Carr, 6-2 soph (15.4 ppg, 6.7 apg)

Daniel Oturu, 6-10 soph (20.1 ppg, 11.3 rpg)

Transferring in:

Brandon Johnson, 6-8 jr. (15.4 ppg, 8.1 rpg) — from Western Michigan

Liam Robbins, 7-0 soph (14.1 ppg, 7.1 rpg) — from Drake

Transferring out:

Payton Willis, 6-4, grad (8.9 ppg)

NEBRASKA

Transferring in:

Trey McGowens, 6-4 soph (11.5 ppg, 3.6 apg) — from Pittsburgh

Kobe King, 6-4 soph (10.0 ppg) — from Wisconsin

Kobe Webster, 6-0 grad (17.1 ppg, 3.6 apg) — from Western Illinois

Zion Young, 6-4 soph (13.2 ppg, 4.5 rpg) — from Western Illinois)

Transferring out:

Dachon Burke Jr., 6-4 grad (12.2 ppg) — to South Alabama

Samari Curtis, 6-4 fr. (1.8 ppg) — to Evansville

Jervay Green, 6-3 grad (8.2 ppg, 4.2 rpg) — to Pacific

Cam Mack, 6-2 soph (12 ppg, 6.4 apg)

NORTHWESTERN

Transferring out:

Anthony Malnati, 6-3 grad (0.2 ppg)

OHIO STATE

NBA early-entry:

Kaleb Wesson, 6-9 jr. (14.0 ppg, 9.3 rpg)

Transferring in:

Abel Porter, 6-3 grad, (5.6 ppg, 3.2 apg) — from Utah State

Seth Towns, 6-7 grad (16.0 ppg, 5.7 rpg in 2017-18) — from Harvard

James Sotos, 6-3 jr., (11.5 ppg) — from Bucknell

Transferring out:

D.J. Carton, 6-2 fr. (10.4 ppg)

Alonzo Gaffney, 6-9 fr. (1.9 ppg)

Luther Muhammad, 6-3 soph (7.0 ppg)

PENN STATE

Transferring in:

Sam Sessoms, 6-0 soph (19.4 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 4.8 apg) — from Binghamton

Transferring out:

Kyle McCloskey, 6-5 grad (0.3 ppg)

PURDUE

Transferring out:

Matt Haarms, 7-3 grad (8.6 ppg, 4.6 rpg)

WISCONSIN

Transferring out:

Kobe King, 6-4 soph (10.0 ppg) — to Nebraska

IOWA STATE

NBA early-entry:

Tyrese Haliburton 6-5 soph (15.2 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 6.5 apg)

Transferring out:

Luke Anderson, 6-8 fr. — to South Florida

Zion Griffin, 6-6 soph (3.0 ppg)

Caleb Grill, 6-3 fr. (2.1 ppg) — to UNLV

Marcedus Leech Jr., 6-5, fr. — to Iowa Western CC

Terrence Lewis, 6-6 jr. (6.0 ppg)