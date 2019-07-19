Iowa wide receiver Oliver Martin moves along the transfer process

CHICAGO — Newly minted Iowa wide receiver Oliver Martin was a topic at Big Ten media days.

Earlier this summer, the Iowa City native announced his transfer from Michigan to the Hawkeyes. UM coach Jim Harbaugh said Friday, in so many words, no hard feelings.

“Yeah, I was surprised that Oliver transferred,” Harbaugh said. “He really had a heck of a spring and was at the top of our depth chart coming out of spring ball and was doing very well in school, on his way to the Ross Business School. So that was a surprise.”

What comes next for Martin as far as eligibility goes for 2019 remains up in the air.

Martin has appealed the NCAA for immediate eligibility. Along with UI compliance working on the appeal, the Martins have hired an attorney to help with the process, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said.

“I’m not an expert on the topic,” Ferentz said. “As an outsider looking in, it certainly seems like your chances of things going your way increase a little bit if you have someone helping you.”

Yes, the Hawkeyes begin camp on Aug. 2. No, there is not a timetable for a final decision.

Harbaugh offered his opinion on transfers in general. (Keep in mind, the transfer process routes through compliance and not athletics.)

“You have one time where you can transfer, be immediately eligible,” Harbaugh said. “A second time you’d have to sit out a year, while still having the graduate transfer rule.

“It would be good to just have a clear, concise, where everybody understands what the ramifications are. I think that would be a fair way to proceed.”

Iowa athletics director Gary Barta is on an NCAA committee working on changing the transfer process. So far, that group has passed legislation that allows athletes to transfer without asking permission from the school and schools can’t block the financial aid of an athlete transferring out.

Beyond that, there’s still a lot of work to do.

“For me, the job will be complete when we make a decision where either everyone sits in every sport or nobody sits in every sport so we don’t have to wonder,” Barta said.

Ferentz said Martin has been training with the Hawkeyes all summer.

“We obviously think he’s a good football player and a good young person,” Ferentz said. “If he can help our football team (this season), I’ll all for that, but we’re not counting on him at all. It’d be a bonus pick if it happened.”

