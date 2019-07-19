ARTICLE

Iowa wide receiver Oliver Martin moves along the transfer process

Family has hired an attorney; there's no timetable for a decision

Iowa City West's Oliver Martin during practice at West High School in Iowa City, Iowa, on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2016. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
Iowa City West's Oliver Martin during practice at West High School in Iowa City, Iowa, on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2016. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

CHICAGO — Newly minted Iowa wide receiver Oliver Martin was a topic at Big Ten media days.

Earlier this summer, the Iowa City native announced his transfer from Michigan to the Hawkeyes. UM coach Jim Harbaugh said Friday, in so many words, no hard feelings.

“Yeah, I was surprised that Oliver transferred,” Harbaugh said. “He really had a heck of a spring and was at the top of our depth chart coming out of spring ball and was doing very well in school, on his way to the Ross Business School. So that was a surprise.”

What comes next for Martin as far as eligibility goes for 2019 remains up in the air.

Martin has appealed the NCAA for immediate eligibility. Along with UI compliance working on the appeal, the Martins have hired an attorney to help with the process, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said.

“I’m not an expert on the topic,” Ferentz said. “As an outsider looking in, it certainly seems like your chances of things going your way increase a little bit if you have someone helping you.”

Yes, the Hawkeyes begin camp on Aug. 2. No, there is not a timetable for a final decision.

Harbaugh offered his opinion on transfers in general. (Keep in mind, the transfer process routes through compliance and not athletics.)

“You have one time where you can transfer, be immediately eligible,” Harbaugh said. “A second time you’d have to sit out a year, while still having the graduate transfer rule.

“It would be good to just have a clear, concise, where everybody understands what the ramifications are. I think that would be a fair way to proceed.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Iowa athletics director Gary Barta is on an NCAA committee working on changing the transfer process. So far, that group has passed legislation that allows athletes to transfer without asking permission from the school and schools can’t block the financial aid of an athlete transferring out.

Beyond that, there’s still a lot of work to do.

“For me, the job will be complete when we make a decision where either everyone sits in every sport or nobody sits in every sport so we don’t have to wonder,” Barta said.

Ferentz said Martin has been training with the Hawkeyes all summer.

“We obviously think he’s a good football player and a good young person,” Ferentz said. “If he can help our football team (this season), I’ll all for that, but we’re not counting on him at all. It’d be a bonus pick if it happened.”

l Comments: (319) 398-8256; marc.morehouse@thegazette.com

The Gazette

All articles by Marc

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

Back-and-forth over defendant's competency delays attempted murder case

Sculpting stories: Shifting Ground workshop connects immigrant communities with visiting artists

Eastern Iowa teachers turn to yoga for kids with trauma and anxiety

In Iowa: Illegal or not, blocking constituents is bad policy

Duplexes for low-income homeownership program in Iowa City

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Beef Days, Asianfest, and Battle of the Brews: Iowa Corridor Food and drink events July 19-24

Millennials are underrepresented in elected office

Apollo 11 moon landing in Gazette headlines 50 years ago

Reflections from the moon and Iowa's role in getting there

Apollo 11 moon landing photos from July 1969

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.