Iowa State's Tyrese Haliburton declares for NBA Draft

AMES — After a successful, injury-shortened 2019-20 season, Iowa State star point guard Tyrese Haliburton declared for the NBA Draft, Iowa State announced Tuesday.

Haliburton is ranked as the seventh-best prospect by ESPN and the second-best point guard prospect. He falls between No. 5 and No. 11 overall in NBA mock drafts.

Haliburton led Iowa State in scoring with 15.4 points while shooting 50 percent from the field and 42 percent from 3-point range. He also led the Cyclones in assists with 6.5, rebounds with 5.9 and steals with 2.5.

The only major statistical category Haliburton didn’t lead Iowa State in was blocked shots, where he averaged 0.7 per game, which was third among fellow Cyclones.

“Coming to Iowa State was the best decision I’ve made in my whole life,” Haliubrton said in a statement. “There is no doubt in my mind you are the best fans in the country, and I can’t thank you all enough for the last two years.”

Haliburton went from an under-recruited 3-star prospect out of Oshkosh, Wis., to a bona fide star in the Big 12.

“We are all incredibly proud of Tyrese and all that he accomplished at Iowa State,” Iowa State Coach Steve Prohm said in a statement. “He loves Iowa State and will always be a significant part of our Cyclone family.

“When Tyrese suffered his injury in February, he poured his energy into supporting his teammates and that speaks volumes about him as a person. I wish all of them the very best and know that Tyrese will be very successful.”

Assuming Haliburton gets drafted in the first round, he’ll become Iowa State’s first first-round pick since Royce White went 16th overall in the 2012 draft.

Iowa State has put several players in the NBA in recent years. Eight Cyclones currently have NBA contracts and five of them were drafted, all in the second round.

Haliburton has a chance to be the first Cyclone since Marcus Fizer in 2000, who went fourth overall, to be a lottery pick (top 14) and be on the fast track to becoming a key piece of an NBA franchise.

With Haliuburton’s announcement, Prohm and his staff have now had four departures from last season’s team. Junior Terrence Lewis, sophomore Zion Griffin and freshman Caleb Grill all announced they’re transferring.

Prohm has a top-25 recruiting class coming in, headlined by Oskaloosa 4-star Xavier Foster.

Javan Johnson, a transfer from Troy who sat out this season, also will be eligible next year but Prohm has open scholarships available to get a graduate transfer or junior college transfer.

