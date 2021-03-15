Iowa State Cyclones

Steve Prohm out as Iowa State men's basketball coach

He was 97-95 in 6 seasons, including 2-22 this year

Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm stands on the court before an NCAA college basketball game against TCU, Saturday, Feb.
Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm stands on the court before an NCAA college basketball game against TCU, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Ben Visser, correspondent

AMES — Steve Prohm and athletics director Jamie Pollard agreed to “part ways,” Iowa State announced Monday night.

Prohm had mixed results in six seasons as Iowa State’s head men’s basketball coach, finishing with a 97-95 record.

He led the Cyclones to two Big 12 tournament championships and three NCAA tournament appearances. He also coached numerous NBA draft picks, including six former players who are currently in the league.

He also had three teams that finished under .500, including three of his last four teams.

Iowa State just finished arguably its worst season ever, with a record of 2-22 overall and 0-19 in the Big 12. It was just the second time in school history the Cyclones failed to win a conference game, the only other year being 1937. Iowa State also had its longest losing streak ever this season, losing 18 games in a row.

According to the release, Pollard and Prohm met Monday night, when the decision was made.

Prohm was asked about his job security several times throughout the season.

He said after a Feb. 9 loss to TCU that he knew where the team and program was at was “unacceptable.”

That theme continued when he was asked about it again before last week’s Big 12 tournament.

“I understand the job that I’ve done here over the last six years,” Prohm said. “Obviously this has been a unique season and I could pinpoint four or five things that didn’t go our way. But I also understand what I’ve done on a positive note at this program. There have been championships won, and tournament games won and there have been a lot of guys I’ve impacted in a positive way. I’m proud of what we’ve done in the past.

“Obviously where we’re at now, I’m not proud of — it’s unacceptable. I can’t worry about that — it’s not my decision anyway.”

Prohm was hired from Murray State, where he was 104-29 in four seasons, to replace Fred Hoiberg after Hoiberg departed for the NBA’s Chicago Bulls.

Pollard will begin the search for a replacement immediately. There was no mention of a contract buyout in the ISU news release. The contract ran through 2025 and Prohm may be owed over $5 million. Pollard is meeting with the media today.

