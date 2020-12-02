Iowa State Cyclones

Sean Foster is emblematic of Matt Campbell's 'process' at Iowa State

Senior left tackle has gone through ups and downs and is now big part of historic season

Iowa State offensive lineman Sean Foster (75) looks to block during the first half of an NCAA college football game agai
Iowa State offensive lineman Sean Foster (75) looks to block during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas State, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Ben Visser, correspondent

AMES — Iowa State senior left tackle Sean Foster is Coach Matt Campbell’s “process” incarnate.

Foster started for the Cyclones as a redshirt freshman, but the 6-foot-8 behemoth of a person wasn’t ready. He started because he was Iowa State’s only option in 2017.

In 2018, he began the season starting at left tackle against Iowa, but quickly fell out of favor. Then-Iowa star A.J. Epenesa lined up across from Foster and worked him for the full 60 minutes. Epenesa had five tackles, two sacks and a pass breakup.

“During that game, a lot of things went downhill for me,” Foster said. “I didn’t put myself in the best position to be able to play at my best when my best was needed.”

Campbell would argue he didn’t put Foster in the best position.

“One of the things that Sean was forced into early, here, because of our O-line situation was to have to get on the field in moments where maybe he wasn’t physically ready,” Campbell said. “Unfortunately, it probably wasn’t fair to Sean but it’s where we were in our program at the time.”

After that game, Julian Good-Jones moved to Foster’s left tackle spot and Colin Newell was inserted at center, where Good-Jones had been playing.

Foster only played in one game in 2019.

Now, he plays one of the most important positions on the field, back at left tackle, at a high, high level. Brock Purdy has been sacked just 10 times, the fewest in the Big 12, and Breece Hall is the nation’s most productive rusher running behind Foster and the line.

Foster’s growth is reflective of Campbell’s process.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

His first year at Iowa State, the Cyclones still went 3-9. At the time, then-star cornerback Brian Peavy thought about transferring.

“I started starting and I was putting my all into it and we weren’t winning,” Peavy said in 2018 before the Alamo Bowl. “I thought that’s how it worked — you put in work and then you win. I wasn’t seeing any reward from my work. I started to question what is work ethic, what is this all about? From what I knew, the team worked hard, and I thought we deserved to win more than two games. That’s when I was at rock bottom because I didn’t know how to get from rock bottom.”

But eventually, Campbell’s process began to take hold and Iowa State reversed course and now the Cyclones have won, at minimum, a share of the Big 12 Conference regular-season title and sit at 7-1 in conference play.

For Foster, the 2018 Iowa game was rock bottom. But he, like Iowa State, has turned it around to become a force to be reckoned with.

“After that game, I devoted myself to figuring out what I needed to get better at to be able to perfect my craft,” Foster said. “If it wasn’t for the rest of the guys on the O-line and D-line, I wouldn’t be where I’m at today to play at the level I am this season.”

Campbell started to notice things were clicking for Foster in January. Foster was able to carry that momentum through the spring and summer during the pandemic to put himself in the position he is in now.

“What would’ve happened to a normal person is they’d have that (Iowa) experience, and it wasn’t a positive one, and it’d shut most people down,” Campbell said. “What I’ve always appreciated about Sean is he’s always had the mental approach that the team always comes before self and he’s always had the mental approach to go to work to continue to get better.

“I really felt like his confidence from January through the summer was really earned because of the time of his commitment to his craft, doing an incredible job on the offensive line, being in the weight room, taking care of his body — all those things really came together.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

View all newsletters
Privacy Policy
Gazette Marketing
Holiday Light Finder

Have a must-see holiday light display? Tell us where it is as we collect the must-see holiday hot-spots this season.

Enter Your Display
Gazette Marketing
The Gazette's Derecho Book

From storm to recovery, more than 150 full-color photos and moving stories in this hardcover keepsake.

Buy Now
Gazette Marketing
ANF Hawkeye Trucker Hat

Adjustable snap-back ANF Trucker Hat. A perfect gift for any Hawkeye fan! only $19.99

Buy Now

“With his ability to stay the course, we’ve gotten an exceptional football player this year and I’m really proud of him.”

Comments: benv43@gmail.com

Ben Visser, correspondent

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Iowa State Cyclones ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Landen Akers: The "glue" of Iowa State football

Iowa State football notes: Some fans allowed at West Virginia game

Iowa State freshman Darlinstone Dubar's energy needed against South Dakota State

Iowa State football: 5 things to know about West Virginia

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Derecho takes more than $133 million toll on some Cedar Rapids businesses

Iowa Democrat Rita Hart to challenge 6-vote loss in appeal to U.S. House

Grassley calls for more COVID relief for schools, businesses, but not for states

COVID-19 deaths confirmed in 97 of Iowa's 99 counties

45% of Iowa waters impaired, including Lake Macbride, parts of Cedar and Iowa rivers

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.