Matt Campbell agrees to contract extension with Iowa State through 2028

AMES — The man who has taken Iowa State football to unparalleled heights will be around a bit longer.

Iowa State announced on Monday that Coach Matt Campbell agreed to a three-year contract extension that runs through the 2028 season.

In previous years, Campbell always agreed to a one-year extension after every season, so the new three-year extension breaks that mold.

The details of the contract weren’t released, but the announcement noted he now has $3 million for his assistant coaches.

All Iowa State athletics staff were supposed to take a 10-percent pay reduction this season to help combat the expected shortfall that COVID-19 brought with it. Iowa State athletics director Jamie Pollard said on a Cyclone Fanatic podcast after the football season that Campbell took an even bigger pay cut so his staff and support staff wouldn’t have to take that pay cut.

“Coach Campbell has always put investments in his student-athletes and football staff before his own personal gains,” Pollard said, according to the release. “That is the essence of servant leadership and is what makes Coach Campbell so successful.”

In the 2020 season, Campbell led Iowa State to its first Big 12 Conference regular-season title in more than a century, its first Big 12 championship game and a win in the Fiesta Bowl, the Cyclones’ first New Year’s Six bowl.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“I am extremely thankful to our President, Dr. (Wendy) Wintersteen and our Athletic Director, Jamie Pollard, for supporting our staff and program,” Campbell said in the new release. “The university has made a terrific commitment to Cyclone football and I’m thrilled to continue to move this program forward.”

Because players get an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Iowa State team that finished in the top 10 nationally is returning 19 of its 22 starters for the 2021 season.

Comments: benv43@gmail.com