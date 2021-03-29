Kyle Green leaving UNI men's basketball for Iowa State position

CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa associate head men’s basketball coach Kyle Green has accepted a position as an assistant on T.J. Otzelberger’s staff at Iowa State.

Iowa State made the announcement Monday.

“Kyle has tremendous integrity, is hardworking and one of the best teachers of the game that I’ve been around,” Otzelberger said in an ISU release. “He is an innovative defensive mind with a gift for implementing schemes and concepts.

“Kyle is an elite recruiter with a dynamic personality. The experience he has gained as both a head coach and assistant coach will have a great impact on our program.”

Green’s son, AJ, a junior guard for the Panthers who won the 2019-20 Missouri Valley Conference player of the year award, will remain at UNI along with his sister Emerson, a freshman guard on the women’s basketball team.

“I’m 100 percent committed to UNI. I’m not going anywhere,” he told the Waterloo Courier. “The reason I want to stay here is just the support in the community. This is where I’ve been hooping my whole life.”

Green spent 16 seasons over three different stints as an assistant at UNI and was promoted to associate head coach by Ben Jacobson ahead of the 2017-18 season. He also served as the Panthers recruiting coordinator and worked with the team’s frontcourt players.

“It is exciting to get a chance to work in an environment like this and work with T.J., who I’ve known and respected for a long time,” Green said in the ISU release. “When the opportunity presented itself, we just felt like this was something we couldn’t pass up.

“We’ve lived in Iowa for a long time and know how great of a school Iowa State is and how passionate the fans are. I’ve experienced Hilton Magic and it is special. I’m really looking forward to working with T.J. and the rest of the staff.”

Besides his experience at UNI, Green was an assistant on Tom Crean’s Marquette staff during the 2003-04 season and has previous head coaching experience with Division II Lewis University from 2004-06 and Division III Wisconsin-Eau Claire in 2011-12.