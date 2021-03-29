Iowa State Cyclones

Kyle Green leaving UNI men's basketball for Iowa State position

But his son will remain at UNI

Kyle Green, Iowa State Cyclones
Kyle Green, Iowa State Cyclones
Cole Bair, correspondent

CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa associate head men’s basketball coach Kyle Green has accepted a position as an assistant on T.J. Otzelberger’s staff at Iowa State.

Iowa State made the announcement Monday.

“Kyle has tremendous integrity, is hardworking and one of the best teachers of the game that I’ve been around,” Otzelberger said in an ISU release. “He is an innovative defensive mind with a gift for implementing schemes and concepts.

“Kyle is an elite recruiter with a dynamic personality. The experience he has gained as both a head coach and assistant coach will have a great impact on our program.”

Green’s son, AJ, a junior guard for the Panthers who won the 2019-20 Missouri Valley Conference player of the year award, will remain at UNI along with his sister Emerson, a freshman guard on the women’s basketball team.

“I’m 100 percent committed to UNI. I’m not going anywhere,” he told the Waterloo Courier. “The reason I want to stay here is just the support in the community. This is where I’ve been hooping my whole life.”

Green spent 16 seasons over three different stints as an assistant at UNI and was promoted to associate head coach by Ben Jacobson ahead of the 2017-18 season. He also served as the Panthers recruiting coordinator and worked with the team’s frontcourt players.

“It is exciting to get a chance to work in an environment like this and work with T.J., who I’ve known and respected for a long time,” Green said in the ISU release. “When the opportunity presented itself, we just felt like this was something we couldn’t pass up.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“We’ve lived in Iowa for a long time and know how great of a school Iowa State is and how passionate the fans are. I’ve experienced Hilton Magic and it is special. I’m really looking forward to working with T.J. and the rest of the staff.”

Besides his experience at UNI, Green was an assistant on Tom Crean’s Marquette staff during the 2003-04 season and has previous head coaching experience with Division II Lewis University from 2004-06 and Division III Wisconsin-Eau Claire in 2011-12.

Cole Bair, correspondent

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Iowa State Cyclones ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Jeff Myers wants to continue to grow Iowa State offensive line depth

Body of 2nd Iowa State student recovered after rowing accident Sunday

Iowa State football limiting contact this spring

T.J. Otzelberger wants to reestablish Midwest recruiting philosophy at Iowa State

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Critics decry 'mean-spirited' Section 8 bill sent to Gov. Kim Reynolds

Video takes center stage in first day of Derek Chauvin murder trial

Iowa House approves bills to facilitate broadband, cryptocurrency

10-digit dialing for 319 and 515 area codes required to make way for 988 suicide hotline

Iowa fourth-quarter GDP shows improvement after pandemic-fueled downturn

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.