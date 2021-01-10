Iowa State's young wrestlers show promise

AMES — Iowa State wrestling’s freshmen haven’t looked like freshmen early in the season.

They shined Sunday at Hilton Coliseum as the Cyclones beat Loras 40-0 and Nebraska-Kearney 38-4.

True freshmen Kysen Terukina (125), Zach Redding (133), Cam Robinson (149) and Yonger Bastida (197) all won both of their matches.

Terukina, Redding and Robinson won their second matches of the day against Nebraska-Kearney thanks to some late-match heroics.

Terukina and Robinson both got takedowns in the third period to win, 6-4 and 9-7, respectively. Redding won in sudden victory, 7-5.

“It was special to see them win late,” ISU heavyweight Gannon Gremmel said. “They’re making senior moves wrestling in the third period and beyond and still gutting out the win against really good opponents. That’s huge to see already and it’s something for them to build on for sure.”

Terukina’s opponent, Josh Portillo is ranked No. 1 in Division II, Redding’s foe, Wesley Dawkins is ranked No. 5 and Cam Robinson’s opponent, Sam Tuner is a Wyoming transfer who is ranked No. 4.

“All those young guys wrestled fourth and fifth-year guys,” Iowa State coach Kevin Dresser said. “When someone has been around the sport that long, you can sometimes throw out Division I or Division II or Division III. It’ll be interesting to see how they progress as we get into this next level of competition.”

And then there’s Bastida, the Cuban who has yet to wrestle in a close match as a Cyclone.

Bastida recorded eight takedowns in his first match to beat Loras’ Brady Vogel 18-8.

The only points Vogel scored were from escapes and illegal holds Bastida was called for because he’s still learning folkstyle rules while making the transition from freestyle.

Against Nebraska-Kearney’s Joseph Reimers, Bastida only had one takedown. That’s because he pinned Reimers in the first period off of his initial takedown.

“You see a tremendous amount of athleticism, you see a guy that’s still trying to figure out the rules and you see a guy that’s still trying to figure out the difference between freestyle and folkstyle,” Dresser said. “The exciting part is the athleticism is there and he’s really excited to learn and get better. He’s had to adjust so much in 45 or 50 days. He’s pulled off a lot and there’s a lot of upside there.”

Bastida is raising Gremmel’s game because they’re wrestling at least once a week in practice.

“I’m teaching him some folkstyle tricks, but his game elevates mine to a whole new level,” said Gremmel, who is ranked No. 7. “You have to be ready when you shake hands and wrestle that guy. He’s so fast and so explosive. You’ve seen him — he’s picking up 197-pounders like they’re nothing. He picks me up, too. So yeah, he’s tough.”

Gremmel weighs 265-plus pounds.

Bastida is a grown man as a freshman.

Not many people can pick up Gremmel, let alone during a wrestling match. So what was Gremmel’s first thought when Bastida picked him up while they were wrestling?

“Oh, God, this guy is going to be a problem,” Gremmel said.

