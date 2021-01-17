Iowa State wrestling shows youth, makes mistakes in 31-7 loss to Missouri

AMES — Iowa State wrestlers weren’t sure what they were going to hear from coach Kevin Dresser.

No. 10 Iowa State had just lost 31-7 against No. 9 Missouri on Sunday in Hilton Coliseum.

“They probably thought I’d go in there and jump up and down and throw things around,” Dresser said. “But I just said, ‘Hey, we have a good team here. We had some bad luck and lost a few close matches. We’ve had some bad luck with injuries, but I’m telling you, this team could be really good in three or four weeks.’”

Iowa State wrestled four true freshmen against Missouri and were without All-Americans Jarrett Degen and Sam Colbray. All four freshmen were wrestling ranked opponents and three of them lost by one point because of a late-match mistake. The other, Cam Robinson at 149 lost 7-3 against No. 3 Brock Mauller.

At 125, Kysen Terukina has, for now, won the weight over No. 9 Alex Mackall. Dresser said that weight is still wide open but Terukina is 2-0 against Mackall.

Against Missouri’s No. 19 Connor Brown, Terukina was in deep on some shots early in the match but was unable to finish the takedown and lost 5-4.

“I knew that was going to be a tough match,” Dresser said. “I loved the way Kysen Terukina competed and the way he progresses. He has all the tools.”

At 133, Zach Redding got an early takedown but he lifted his foot off the gas and gave up a takedown in the final seconds to lose 4-3 to No. 17 Matt Schmitt.

“All year long we’ve gone out and been the aggressor,” Dresser said. “We got ahead against a good guy and shut down. We can’t shut down. He has to go get another takedown when he’s leading.”

The final freshman to lose by a single point was Yonger Bastida at 197. Bastida demonstrated all the tools that will make him special in the first two periods by lifting No. 19 Rocky Elam off the mat several times throughout and taking him down when necessary.

But in the third period, Bastida’s gas tank was near empty and the coaches wanted him to go on bottom. Bastida was ridden out and called for stalling to lose 5-4.

“The coaches all looked at each other and said, ‘This is a learning year,’” Dresser said. “The only way he’s going to figure out bottom is when it’s hard and you’re tired and that’s what we did. Maybe it bit us in the butt and maybe you need to put the loss on the coaches but we need a little ammunition to jump start him a little bit during the week. But I’m really pleased with him there. He’s going to be good. He’s going to be really good.

“You can tell there’s a heck of a talent there.”

Outside of the young guys, Ian Parker at 141, one of Iowa State’s more experienced guys also made a mistake and came up short.

No. 5 Parker lost to No. 13 Allan Hart 7-4 because in the first period, Parker was in a shot but got cradled to his back. He was able to survive it but he dug himself a big hole that was too difficult to climb out of.

“Ian Parker can’t force his hand so early,” Dresser said. “That’s not his strong suit. His strong suit is the end of matches. He didn’t need to put himself in that precarious situation. If we wrestle that match again tomorrow, we win. That’s how much confidence I’ve got in these guys and this team. I could say that about five or six guys today.

“Maybe that’s arrogant. But I think we could turn these results around quick. That’s how much faith I have in this team.”

Gannon Gremmel, Iowa State’s heavyweight, saw all the close losses Iowa State took today, and took it personally. No. 9 Gremmel gave up the first takedown to No. 8 Zach Elam. But after that, he dictated the pace and thoroughly dominated Elam, winning 7-2 and riding him the whole third period.

“I was kind of feeling the whole dual and I didn’t like what the scoreboard said,” Gremmel said. “I just think a lot of the guys got big eyes, had a good opponent and missed a huge opportunity. It’s hard to watch that being the last guy knowing we don’t have a chance to win.

“So I just thought to myself, ‘Let’s go. Let’s see how tough this guy really is.’”

The other Iowa State wrestler to win was No. 3 David Carr. Carr easily handled No. 14 Jarrett Jaqcues 14-1.

Dresser saw a different level to Carr’s wrestling that he didn’t see last year. In the final minute, Carr kept attacking and kept growing his lead.

“To go out there and put it on yourself to major a top-ranked guy, that’s growth for David,” Dresser said. “He’s separating himself.”

Carr wanted more out of himself. After the match, he was talking with his dad, Nate Carr Sr. — a three-time NCAA champion — and he thought David had more in him.

“My dad is really competitive just like me,” Carr said. “He was telling me I have to go after it even more. He felt like I had more to give and I believe that, too. I definitely could have scored more points and been more dominant. I have to work harder in the room and be an example to the team.”

Being an example to this young team is important to Carr.

“These guys are super talented and have all of the tools,” Carr said. “Once they start to figure some things out, I think they’re going to be scoring lots of points. I’m a happy person all of the time. I’m always smiling and cheering them on. Hopefully they see that and come along with me and score a lot of points and have a lot of fun.”

Missouri opened the day with a 34-6 win over No. 20 Northern Iowa.

