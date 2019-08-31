Iowa State vs. UNI football: Final score, stats, highlights and more

No. 21 Iowa State got all it could handle from Northern Iowa before prevailing in triple-overtime in Saturday’s season-opener at Jack Trice Stadium.

Final score: Iowa State (1-0) 29, Northern Iowa (0-1) 26, 3OT

Sheldon Croney punched in a 1-yard TD run on the second possession of the third overtime to give the Cyclones the win. Just one play before, quarterback Brock Purdy jumped on a Croney fumble to save Iowa State.

Iowa State took its first lead since the third quarter in the second OT when Purdy and Arkansas grad transfer La’Michael Pettway connected for their second TD of the game. UNI responded, though, as Will McElvain scrambled and found Trevor Allen for a 7-yard TD on third and goal

The Cyclones forced a field goal attempt on UNI’s next possession. Matthew Cook converted from 28 yards and was 4 for 4 in the game, but it wasn’t enough.

Iowa State tied the score at 13 and forced OT on Connor Assalley’s 23-yard field goal with 59 seconds remaining. That came after a fourth-and-4 conversion at the UNI 38, with Purdy hitting Charlie Kolar for a 6-yard gain. Assalley redeemed himself for an earlier fourth-quarter miss from 31 yards.

The Panthers took the lead on a controversial call in the final seconds of the third quarter. Elerson Smith drilled Purdy on third-and-10, leading to what looked like an incomplete pass. But Xavior Williams scooped up the ball and brought it 53 yards to the end zone for a 13-10 lead.

Iowa State led 3-0 at halftime.

Scoring summary

ISU — Connor Assalley 42 field goal (3-0 ISU, 0:53 1st)

UNI — Matthew Cook 50 field goal (3-3, 12:56 3rd)

ISU — La’Michael Pettway 7 pass from Brock Purdy; Assalley kick (10-3 ISU, 8:31 3rd)

UNI — Cook 31 field goal (10-6 ISU, 1:44 3rd)

UNI — Xavior Williams 53 fumble return; Cook kick (13-10 UNI, 0:06 3rd)

ISU — Assalley 23 field goal (13-13, 0:59 4th)

UNI — Cook 49 field goal (16-13 UNI, OT)

ISU — Assalley 22 field goal (16-16, OT)

ISU — Pettway 9 pass from Purdy; Assalley kick (23-16 ISU, 2OT)

UNI — Trevor Allen 7 pass from Will McElvain; Cook kick (23-23, 2OT)

UNI — Cook 28 field goal (26-23 UNI, 3OT)

ISU — Sheldon Croney 1 run (29-26 ISU, 3OT)