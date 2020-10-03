ISU starts October with a bang

AMES — Iowa State led Oklahoma, 37-30, with 1:02 left in the fourth quarter and Oklahoma was driving.

On first down, Sooners’ quarterback Spencer Rattler heaved one toward the end zone from the Iowa State 34-yard line, but Iowa State freshman safety Isheem Young picked him off in the end zone.

Iowa State proceeded to run out the clock, beating No. 18 Oklahoma, 37-30, on Saturday night at Jack Trice Stadium. The Cyclones handed the Sooners their first back-to-back losses since 1999 when they lost to Texas and Notre Dame in consecutive weeks.

Running back Breece Hall once again led the charge for Iowa State, rushing 28 times for 139 yards and two touchdowns against Oklahoma’s fourth-ranked rushing defense, which was only allowing 60 yards per game on the ground going into Saturday.

Hall rushed for just 41 yards in the first half, but in the second half, he found running lanes and broke off three plays of at least 10 yards.

Hall’s second touchdown was the game-winner for the Cyclones.

Hall had a 36-yard run that brought Iowa State to the 8-yard line. He finished it off on the next play with a touchdown run to give Iowa State the 37-30 lead with 4:06 left in the game.

Iowa State’s defense, which started off shaky, was huge in the fourth quarter. On top of Young’s interception, the defense held Oklahoma to just 4-of-13 on third downs and got key stops when it needed to.

Before Hall’s run, Iowa State’s defense forced a three-and-out and on third down, Mike Rose and Will McDonald combined for a sack of Rattler with 6:18 remaining.

Quarterback Brock Purdy played well enough for the Cyclones to win, but he wasn’t as sharp as Iowa State fans expect from their junior quarterback.

Oklahoma sent pressure all night that affected Purdy, who completed 12 of 24 passes for 254 yards and a touchdown.

Purdy also rushed for a touchdown, which was the game-tying score.

The touchdown he threw for was a beautifully designed play action. Iowa State lined up in its two-tight end formation, and Oklahoma bit hard on the play action, leaving Xavier Hutchinson wide open for an easy 65-yard touchdown.

That score was Iowa State’s first lead of the day.

In the three previous years, Iowa State outscored Oklahoma 69-27 in the second half. On Saturday, the Cyclones outscored the Sooners 24-13.

Defensively, the Cyclones were led by Rose, who was everywhere on Saturday, recording 11 tackles, 1.5 tackles for a loss and the aforementioned half sack.

JaQuan Bailey also continued his monster start to the season, recording six tackles including one tackle for a loss.

The touchdowns were the headliners, but Iowa State kicker Connor Assalley’s performance shouldn’t go unnoticed.

Assalley made all three of his field goal attempts, which allowed Iowa State to stay within striking distance.

