Iowa State men's basketball gets cathartic win over Oklahoma

AMES — Remember Wednesday, when Kansas thumped Iowa State to the tune of 79-53?

Well, Saturday was the complete opposite of that for the Cyclones.

Iowa State handled Oklahoma from start to finish, hitting open shots that were within the offense and playing good defense in an 81-68 Big 12 men’s basketball win.

This is Iowa State’s ninth-straight win against Oklahoma at Hilton Coliseum.

Iowa State used a 21-0 run that spanned from the end of the first half to the beginning of the second to pull away from the Sooners. The Cyclones’ largest lead was 26 points.

For the first time this season, Iowa State sophomore George Conditt was inserted into the starting lineup. Conditt recorded eight points, four rebounds and one block.

The Cyclones were led by guard Rasir Bolton, who finished with an efficient 23 points on 7-of-9 shooting from inside the arc. He added six assists and two rebounds to his impressive stat line.

Tyrese Haliburton was once again good in all aspects of the game. The star sophomore scored 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting from the field and 3-of-6 shooting from 3-point range — including a shot from just inside the half-court line at the first-half buzzer.

Haliburton added eight assists, five rebounds and three steals to his all-around game.

Iowa State’s bench had its strongest game of the year, led by freshman Tre Jackson.

Jackson was lights out from 3-point range, hitting 4 of 5 and scoring a career-high 12 points.

In total, Iowa State’s bench outscored Oklahoma’s 28-13.

Iowa State also dominated the boards, 35-25. Oklahoma only had one offensive rebound until grabbing another pair in the final minutes of the game.

Iowa State held Oklahoma’s Kristian Doolittle in check. He finished with 14 points on 4-of-10 shooting. Conditt mainly guarded the athletic big man. He was athletic enough to stay in front of him and long enough to contest his mid-range jumpshots.

Another strong spot for the Cyclones was their ability to force Oklahoma to turn the ball over. The Sooners had 15 turnovers while the Cyclones had just nine.

The Cyclones needed a strong game Saturday after their recent poor stretch. They were on a three-game losing streak and had lost four of its last five.

Now, the Cyclones at least washed some of the bad taste out of their mouths before traveling to No. 4 Baylor and No. 22 Texas Tech next week.

