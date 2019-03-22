Iowa State Cyclones

Ohio State dominates the block to upset Iowa State in NCAA Tournament first round

No. 6-seed Cyclones fall to No. 11-seed Buckeyes, 62-59

Ohio State forward Kaleb Wesson shoots over Iowa State forward Cam Lard during Friday's NCAA Tournament first-round game at BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla. (Brett Rojo/USA TODAY Sports)
Ben Visser, correspondent

TULSA, Okla. — Ohio State dictated the pace all night against Iowa State on Friday night in Tulsa, Okla., in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Buckeyes played within their methodical half-court sets, pounding the paint and were able to get back in transition to slow Iowa State down. No. 11-seed Ohio State beat No. 6-seed Iowa State 62-59 at BOK Center and will play No. 3-seed Houston in the second round Sunday.

The Cyclones were battered, bruised and beaten in the post against Ohio State’s Kaleb Wesson. Wesson went to work early on the block and used his 6-foot-9, 270-pound frame to bully Iowa State’s post players.

Wesson finished with 21 points and 12 rebounds.

Iowa State only found production from three players. Marial Shayok, Lindell Wigginton and Cam Lard were the only Cyclones to make more than one field goal in the game. Shayok led the way with 23 points on 9-for-17 shooting. Wigginton provided good minutes off the bench and scored 14 points on 4-of-8 shooting.

Lard went to work down low on the offensive end against Wesson and and finished with 12 points on an efficient 6-for-7 shooting.

Iowa State Coach Steve Prohm knows his team is streaky. As a perimeter-oriented team, the Cyclones are prone to scoring droughts as well as scoring booms. In the first half, Iowa State started the game just 1 of 7 from the field, then went on 15-2 scoring run before ending the half with a 1-for-13 stretch from the floor. The Cyclones finished the first half shooting just 8 of 27 from the field.

Prohm has said the key for Iowa State as it goes on the runs and droughts is on the defensive end of the floor. As long as the defense keeps it close, he feels the offense will figure it out. The Cyclones did that in the first half, holding Ohio State to just 26 first-half points while scoring 24 points of their own.

Iowa State had scoring droughts of 3:09, 3:52 and 5:02 in the first half.

Iowa State picked it back up in the second half, shooting 15 of 26 from the field, but it wasn’t enough.

l Comments: benv43@gmail.com

