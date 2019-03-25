Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa State vs. Missouri State in NCAA Tournament: Live updates, How to watch

Iowa State's Bridget Carleton, Madison Wise, Alexa Middleton and Rae Johnson celebrate late in their NCAA Tournament first-round win over New Mexico State at Hilton Coliseum in Ames on Saturday. (Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune)
Iowa State's Bridget Carleton, Madison Wise, Alexa Middleton and Rae Johnson celebrate late in their NCAA Tournament first-round win over New Mexico State at Hilton Coliseum in Ames on Saturday. (Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune)
2019 NCAA TOURNAMENT ARTICLES

06:00PM | Mon, March 25, 2019

Iowa State vs. Missouri State in NCAA Tournament: Live updates, How to watch

05:24PM | Sun, March 24, 2019

Inside the Iowa men's basketball (almost) comeback of the ages

05:13PM | Sun, March 24, 2019

Makenzie Meyer 'a difference-maker' again for Iowa women's basketball ...

04:52PM | Sun, March 24, 2019

Iowa sprints away from Missouri, marches to the Sweet 16

04:17PM | Sun, March 24, 2019

Iowa Hawkeyes' rally was everything but enough against Tennessee

03:56PM | Sun, March 24, 2019

Iowa State turns attention to next season: Which Cyclones will be back?
View More 2019 NCAA TOURNAMENT Articles
The Gazette

No. 3-seed Iowa State hosts No. 11-seed Missouri State in the second round of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament Monday at Hilton Coliseum. The winner advances to the Sweet 16 in Chicago. Stay tuned for live updates.

Pregame links

» Balanced scoring attack has Iowa State confident before NCAA Tournament second round

» Elle Ruffridge, red-hot Missouri State await Iowa State in NCAA Tournament second round

» Everyone scores for Iowa State in NCAA Tournament first-round rout

Watch, Listen Live

Time: 8:02 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN2 [Coverage Map]

Watch online: WatchESPNESPN App

Radio: KGYM-AM 1600

Listen online: TuneIn

Follow: @DouglasMilesCRG

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE 2019 NCAA TOURNAMENT ARTICLES ...

Inside the Iowa men's basketball (almost) comeback of the ages

Makenzie Meyer 'a difference-maker' again for Iowa women's basketball

Iowa sprints away from Missouri, marches to the Sweet 16

Iowa Hawkeyes' rally was everything but enough against Tennessee

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Overflowing manure tanks reported in western Iowa, Eastern Iowa on alert

What we know so far about Chris Bagley's death

Iowa State next up to seat student on Board of Regents

Iowa flood disaster not over 'by a long shot'

ACLU sues Iowa Public Information Board over Autumn Steele records

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.