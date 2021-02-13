Iowa State men's basketball doomed by turnovers in another loss to Kansas

AMES — Iowa State point guard Rasir Bolton was completely unguarded with 4:20 left in Saturday’s game when the ball was inbounded to him.

As he methodically dribbled the ball up the court, the clock reached 4:10 before he reached the halfcourt line. It was an unnecessary and unforced 10-second violation.

That turnover was turnover No. 22 for the Cyclones on Saturday.

Iowa State finished with a season-high 23 turnovers in a 64-50 loss to Kansas at Hilton Coliseum. This was the Cyclones’ second loss to the Jayhawks in three days.

Iowa State (2-14) is now 0-11 in conference play for the first time in history.

“There are different reasons why we’re losing,” senior guard Jalen Coleman-Lands said, “You can’t compile all of the losses and say it’s because of one thing.”

On Saturday, the loss was because of the turnovers.

“If you would’ve told me that we were going to hold Kansas to 64 points, I would’ve been extremely, extremely pleased and knew we’d have a chance to win,” Iowa State Coach Steve Prohm said. “But obviously we had too many turnovers.”

Four Cyclones had at least three turnovers. Freshman Jaden Walker committed a game-high six turnovers. He had two points, 13 rebounds and four assists, the only Cyclone to have more than one assist.

Bolton, Iowa State’s point guard, had 13 points, one rebound, no assists and five turnovers.

“We want to play with great pace but you don’t want to play fast and not have a purpose,” Prohm said. “We had too many possessions without a purpose. Probably half of the turnovers were unforced and on us.”

Coleman-Lands was the only Iowa State player who could be considered a bright spot on the offensive end. He had 20 points and five rebounds but was also bit by the turnover bug, ending the game with four turnovers.

The Cyclones actually led Kansas (15-7, 9-5) for the entire first half until the final three seconds when the Jayhawks tied it up at 24.

Iowa State’s defense kept it close for most of the game. It held Kansas to 28 percent shooting in the first half and 35 percent shooting for the game.

“This was the best we’ve played defensively, there’s no question about it,” Prohm said. “If we could bottle up our defense from this game, we’d be 5-6 or 4-7 in the league. We played with a lot of pride and grit in the first half. We got into them and made them uncomfortable.

“We just made too many poor decisions, offensively.”

