Iowa State men's basketball dismantles Mississippi Valley State in season opener

AMES — The Iowa State men’s basketball team put away Mississippi Valley State early and never looked back.

The Cyclones won 110-74 Tuesday at Hilton Coliseum, led by sophomore guard Tyrese Haliburton.

Haliburton was on triple-double watch throughout the game and ended up with a double-double. He had 12 points, 14 assists, seven rebounds and six steals.

“Tyrese has a lot of good,” Coach Steve Prohm said. “Fourteen assists and three turnovers — right out of the gate that’s close to 5-to-1 assist to turnover. He also had six steals and the seven rebounds was really good. He did turn down some good looks that I thought he needed to take. Some of his turnovers came from him trying to be too unselfish.

“Tyrese — everybody is a big fan of his — but he has to continue to grow. He may never get 20 or 25 points but he gets points, assists, rebounds, steals — he leads this team.”

The thing that stuck out most to Haliburton about his game were the seven rebounds.

“That’s what coach Prohm and the staff has challenged me with over the summer,” Haliburton said. “With Nick Weiler-Babb graduating, I needed to become a better rebounder. That’s what I’m focusing on. With Prentiss (Nixon) and Rasir (Bolton) in the starting lineup, I’m the third rebounder.

“People say Weiler-Babb and I look alike, except he’s bigger and has tatoos. He always filled the stat sheet. He might not have went for 25 but he always made a big impact on the floor.”

It wasn’t just Haliburton, Iowa State got contributions up and down the lineup.

Seven Cyclones scored double digits led by Michael Jacobson. The senior finished with 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting. Jacobson also had nine rebounds.

“The biggest thing is a guy like Tyrese who has 14 assists,” Jacobson said. “Everyone was sharing the ball and moving the ball. It wasn’t sticking out there tonight, so I was just trying to be ready when the ball came to me.”

Iowa State assisted on 32 of its 45 baskets.

Nixon was advertised as a defensive guru when he transferred to Iowa State from Colorado State and he lived up to the billing.

Nixon picked up players at half court, was in the passing lanes and generally made things difficult for the Delta Devils.

“He can really harass the ball. He got deflections, he sped them up,” Prohm said of Nixon. “I was really impressed tonight. He’s a guy with Bolton and Tre (Jackson) that can really eat the ball up defensively.”

Nixon finished with 16 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals.

As a team, Iowa State forced 21 turnovers and scored 35 points off of turnovers.

