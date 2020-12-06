Iowa State-DePaul game canceled due to COVID-19 problems with DePaul

AMES — The Iowa State men’s basketball team went onto the court of Hilton Coliseum like any other game day on Sunday for its pregame warmups for the game against DePaul.

But about an hour before tip-off, at 4 p.m., Iowa State announced that the game was canceled due to COVID-19 issues within DePaul’s team.

DePaul was in Ames for the game, according to an Iowa State spokesperson.

DePaul canceled its first three games of the season on Nov. 19 due to COVID-19 problems as well. Iowa State was supposed to be its first game of the season but the coronavirus problems apparently still lingered.

“We are disappointed that we are unable to play this evening against DePaul,” Iowa State coach Steve Prohm said in a statement. “We were looking forward to playing in front of our fans for the first time this season. When this season started we knew there would likely be postponements and cancellations. Dealing with a pandemic is difficult.

“Even though our players are disappointed they won’t be able to play tonight, it’s also important to remember that the health and safety of the student-athletes is our No. 1 concern.”

Instead of continuing warmups for a game that wasn’t going to happen, Iowa State quickly turned Sunday evening into an impromptu practice.

This is Iowa State’s first cancellation or postponement of a basketball or football game due to COVID-19.

