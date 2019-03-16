Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa State vs. Kansas, Big 12 men's basketball championship: Live updates, How to watch

Iowa State's Talen Horton-Tucker dribbles up court as Tyrese Haliburton looks for a pass during Friday's Big 12 Conference men's basketball tournament semifinal game at Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo. (William Purnell/USA TODAY Sports)
Iowa State's Talen Horton-Tucker dribbles up court as Tyrese Haliburton looks for a pass during Friday's Big 12 Conference men's basketball tournament semifinal game at Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo. (William Purnell/USA TODAY Sports)
The Gazette

Kansas is a 1-point favorite Saturday against Iowa State in the championship of the Big 12 men’s basketball tournament at Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo. Stay tuned for live updates.

These teams have won each of the last six Big 12 tournament championships — Kansas in 2013, 2016 and 2018 and Iowa State in 2014, 2015 and 2017.

Pregame links

» Marial Shayok sends Iowa State to Big 12 men's basketball championship

» Updated Big 12 men's basketball tournament bracket, scores

Watch, Listen Live

Time: 5 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN

Watch online: WatchESPN

Radio: KGYM-AM 1600 [Full listings]

Satellite radio: XM 81

Listen online: TuneIn

Follow: @BenVisser43

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Iowa State Cyclones ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Marial Shayok sends Iowa State to Big 12 championship game

Highlights: Iowa State knocks off Kansas State in Big 12 men's basketball tournament

Talen Horton-Tucker comes up big in Iowa State's Big 12 tournament win over Baylor

Iowa State wasn't going to be 'punked' by Baylor for third time this season

Highlights: Iowa State handles Baylor in Big 12 men's basketball tournament

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

New owner of Kathy's Pies finds a routine to the business

Iowa student found dead after going missing in Utah's Canyonlands National Park

Lily and Rose Floral Studio sells what the owner loves

737 MAX crashes make it the most troubled airliner debut in modern aviation

Some of Nike's self-lacing internet connected shoes became corrupted

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.