Iowa State 34, Texas Tech 24: Breece Hall carries Cyclones to road win

Iowa State running back Breece Hall ran like a wild stallion on the west Texas plains against Texas Tech on Saturday.

Coaches don’t crown players after one good game. They want to see how a player produces over time. They want to see their body of work.

Hall is putting together an impressive body of work.

After rushing for 132 yards last week against West Virginia, Hall followed it up with 19 carries for 183 yards and two touchdowns on the ground against the Red Raiders. He also added three catches for 73 yards as Iowa State beat Texas Tech 34-24 in Lubbock, Texas.

Hall’s longest run was a 75-yard touchdown immediately following a Texas Tech drive that brought the game to within 10 points. The touchdown made it 27-10.

In the fourth quarter, Texas Tech (3-4, 1-3) again got within 10 after a SaRodorick Thompson touchdown. And, Breece Hall produced a long touchdown run, this time a 30-yard score that sealed the game for the Cyclones (5-2, 3-1).

Hall averaged 9.6 yards per carry and averaged 24 yards per reception. His longest reception was an impressive one-handed catch that was meant to be a check-down, but Hall hauled it in, made Texas Tech defenders miss and got the ball to the Texas Tech 17-yard line. On the next play, quarterback Brock Purdy found receiver La’Michael Pettway in the end zone for a touchdown.

“It was another huge step in a positive direction,” Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said of Hall’s game on the Cyclone Radio Network. “The runs were great, and some of those were really special runs, but the catch he makes out of the backfield was a game-changer. And there were one or two blocks that he made in the game that were high-end or elite blocks.

“I’ve always said, ‘What do great backs have the ability to do?’ They have the ability to run it, catch it and block it. Breece is doing all of those things at a really high rate.”

Hall is the first Iowa State true freshman running back to rush for 100-plus yards in back-to-back games.

It wasn’t all Hall, though. Purdy had an impressive first half before he let Hall take over in the second half.

Purdy threw for 308 yards in the first half and finished the game with 378 on 23-of-32 passing and three touchdowns.

What helped make Purdy so productive throwing the ball was that he had a running back who was producing. Purdy didn’t have to worry about being Iowa State’s running back and quarterback.

“Breece is huge to be able to settle the ship,” Campbell said. “I think any time you can hand it off to a running back and allow your quarterback to be the quarterback is big. Brock has done a great job. A lot of credit has to go to the offensive line and tight ends. There were some moments that those guys took over the game and did some really good things.”

Purdy’s other two passing touchdowns went to tight end Charlie Kolar — the leading receiving tight end in the Big 12.

Kolar caught three passes for 79 yards and two touchdowns.

After not having a reception against West Virginia, receiver Deshaunte Jones led the Cyclones in catches with seven for 51 yards.

Fellow receiver Tarique Milton continued to show his big-play ability by catching four passes for 98 yards.

All of that offensive production led to 560 yards of total offense for Iowa State, which averaged an eye-popping 10 yards per play.

Campbell improves to 4-0 against Texas Tech and 10-0 in the month of October since 2017.