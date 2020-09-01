Iowa State vs. Louisiana football kickoff time, TV set

AMES — The Iowa State-Louisiana game at Jack Trice Stadium will kick off at 11 a.m. on Sept. 12, the Big 12 Conference announced Monday.

The game will be televised by ESPN.

The Cyclones are ranked No. 23 in the preseason AP poll and the Ragin’ Cajuns are predicted to finish first in the Sun Belt West Conference.

The Big 12 also announced Iowa State’s game at Texas will be played on Nov. 27 — Black Friday — and either ABC or ESPN will televise. The game originally was scheduled for Nov. 28. A kickoff time will be announced at a later date.