Iowa State football notebook: Tight ends continue to produce

AMES — Iowa State’s tight ends have turned into one of the most consistently productive position groups for the Cyclones football team.

Sophomore Charlie Kolar leads the group with 41 receptions for 549 yards and seven touchdowns. Chase Allen has 13 catches for 129 yards and two touchdowns and Dylan Soehner has seven receptions for 107 yards and one touchdown.

In six of Iowa State’s nine games this season, all three tight ends have recorded at least one catch. Against Oklahoma two weeks ago, all three caught a touchdown.

While all three are relatively productive, Kolar clearly leads the way.

“Coach (Alex) Golesh has done a great job with him — and coach Golesh would say he deserves all the credit, so we’re going to have to make sure we don’t put that down,” Campbell said jokingly. “But actually, give credit to coach Golesh, because the development that those two had together through the offseason was immense. I think those guys have done an incredible job.

“He deserves a lot of credit and, to be honest with you, and really, that whole tight end room, they deserve a lot of credit.”

On Saturday against Texas, Iowa State had three tight ends on the field to start the game and played with three tight ends throughout.

“You go back to Saturday’s game, 50 percent of the snaps on offense were 13 personnel — three tight ends in the football game,” Campbell said. “And those guys aren’t just playing tight end. They’re playing wide receiver. They’re playing in the backfield and they’re doing a lot of things, so there’s got to be a great tribute to the success all of those guys are having, but Chuck is certainly having a great year.”

Kolar loved all the heavy packages that were used and said it allowed the offenses to create mismatches against Texas’ defense.

Julian Good-Jones is Iowa State’s iron man

Cedar Rapids native Julian Good-Jones is at 46 consecutive starts for Iowa State — one short of tying Iowa State’s consecutive-start streak.

In Iowa State’s next game Saturday against Kansas, he’ll tie the record, which is remarkable for an offensive lineman.

Kolar compared the streak to former Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas, who played an NFL-record 10,363 consecutive snaps.

“The first thing you have to have is talent and Julian is certainly highly talented,” Campbell said. “The other thing you have to have is you have to be a little bit lucky because of the physicality of the offensive line position. To be able to stay healthy throughout his career is certainly a credit to him and the work he’s put into that. He’s done a great job of taking care of his body. Physically, you’re seeing the best he’s ever looked in his career, and I’m really proud of him for that.

“Julian is a special football player and he’s a guy that has certainly grown immensely over the last three to four years in this football program and he has a chance to leave here — right now he has his best academics that he’s ever had. He’s a really intelligent young man and he’s playing his best football that he’s ever played here with great consistency.”

Iowa State injury report

Iowa State isn’t dealing with too many injuries at this point in the season.

JaQuan Bailey is out for the season, but otherwise the Cyclones are relatively healthy.

The only major lingering injury is to safety Greg Eisworth. He’s played in the last four games, but in a more limited role. In those games, he recorded 10 tackles and six pass breakups.

“Greg’s got a warrior’s spirit,” Campbell said. “He’s a young man that, how he plays the game is there’s really one speed and that’s 100 percent. It’s a tribute to him. Some people have the ability to endure and not be 100 percent healthy and still be able to play at a really high rate and Greg’s one of those guys. I think it just tells you how special that guy really is to be able to endure some of the things, physically, that he’s endured and still be out on the field and be able to help our team be successful.”

l Comments: benv43@gmail.com