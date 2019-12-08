Iowa State will face Notre Dame in Camping World Bowl

For the first time since 2002, Iowa State is bowl bound for the third straight season. The Cyclones’ reward is a marquee opponent.

Iowa State (7-5) will face No. 15 Notre Dame (10-2) in the Camping World Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 28 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. Kickoff is 11 a.m. (Iowa time) and the game will be televised on ABC.

The Cyclones and Fighting Irish have never met in football.

This is Iowa State’s third bowl trip in four seasons under head coach Matt Campbell. The Cyclones beat Memphis 21-20 in the 2017 Liberty Bowl and fell to Washington State 28-26 in last year’s Alamo Bowl.

ISU has never played in the Camping World Bowl, which has existed since 1990 under a variety of different names – Blockbuster, Carquest, MicronPC, MicronPC.com, Visit Florida Tangerine, Mazda Tangerine, Champs Sports and Russel Athletic. The current name was adopted in 2017.

Notre Dame played in the 2011 Champs Sports Bowl, losing 18-14 to Florida State.

The Cyclones and Irish have no common opponents this season. Notre Dame’s losses both came to ranked teams: Georgia (23-17) and Michigan (45-14).