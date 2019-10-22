Iowa State football: 5 Things to know about Oklahoma State

No. 23 Iowa State (5-2, 3-1) returns to Jack Trice Stadium this Saturday to host Oklahoma State (4-3, 1-3). Here are 5 Things to know about the Cowboys.

1. Hubbard humming along

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard is a problem for opposing defenses.

The sophomore is the best running back in the Big 12, and it’s not really close. Hubbard could even be considered the best running back in the nation.

Through seven games, Hubbard has 1,265 yards and 15 touchdowns. Hubbard’s 1,265 yards is the most in the NCAA and it’s nearly 300 more than the next closest running back, A.J. Dillion of Boston College.

His 15 touchdowns are tied with Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor for the most.

Hubbard leads the nation in rushes of 10 yards or longer (30), 20 yards or longer (14) and 30 yards or longer (10).

Hubbard has been an absolute workhorse for the Cowboys. The Canadian averages 27.7 carries per game — he’s had at least 25 carries in every game except when Oklahoma State beat McNeese 56-14 and Hubbard wasn’t needed. He has at least one rushing touchdown in every game

Hubbard’s best game came against Kansas State, when he rushed 25 times for 296 yards and one touchdown.

Hubbard’s backup, L.D. Brown, has 28 carries on the entire season for 171 yards and two touchdowns.

Hubbard likely won’t hold many Oklahoma State rushing records when it’s all said and done because Barry Sanders and Thurman Thomas were Cowboys, but Hubbard will definitely be one of the greats to ever play in Stillwater, Okla.

2. Tylan tearing it up

OK, that heading may be an overstatement, especially given the previous section on Hubbard, but wide receiver Tylan Wallace is very good.

While Wallace isn’t on an all-time great pace, he’s been the Cowboys’ most productive receiver.

Wallace was a first-team All-American last season with 86 catches for 1,491 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.

The junior is on a similar pace in 2019. He has 45 receptions for 772 yards and seven touchdowns. The next best receiver for Oklahoma State in 2019 is Dillion Stoner, who has 24 catches for 224 yards and no touchdowns.

Wallace has had at least five receptions in every game. His best game against a Power 5 opponent also came against Kansas State, with eight receptions for 145 yards.

3. Sanders — not that Sanders

Oklahoma State’s quarterback’s name is Spencer Sanders, but he’s not related to Barry Sanders.

Spencer has had an impressive season for a redshirt freshman, completing 62 percent of his passes for 1,490 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Sanders has proven to be a dual-threat quarterback as well. He’s the Cowboys second leading rusher with 99 carries for 457 yards and two touchdowns.

Sanders’ flaw is he’s a bit of a gun-slinger and that’s cost him at times. He’s thrown nine interceptions this season in seven games.

4. Say Amen

Oklahoma State’s defense isn’t good. It’s somewhere in the neighborhood of Texas Tech and West Virginia.

The Cowboys give up over 30 points per game and 445 yards per game.

Their saving grace is linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga.

Ogbongbemiga leads the team with 7.5 tackles for a loss and 3.5 sacks. He’s also second on the team in tackles with 52.

Ogbongbemiga, like Hubbard is also from Canada.

5. Still a man

Mike Gundy is still Oklahoma State’s coach and he’s still a man.

Gundy went on his infamous “I’m a man, I’m 40” rant in 2007 — he’s been Oklahoma State’s head coach since 2005.

Gundy’s career record at Oklahoma State is 125-62 and he’s 9-4 in bowl games.

After back-to-back-to-back 10 win seasons, Gundy’s team went 6-6 last season before winning the Liberty Bowl.

