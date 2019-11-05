Iowa State football: 5 Things to know about Oklahoma

AMES — Iowa State has had two weeks to chew on its 34-27 loss to Oklahoma State, but the time for stewing is over.

Ninth-ranked Oklahoma is next.

Here are 5 Things about the Sooners:

1. Another star QB

Oklahoma has had an incredible run of transfer quarterbacks turn into Heisman Trophy winners and No. 1 overall NFL draft selections.

It started with Texas Tech transfer Baker Mayfield in 2017. Last season it was Texas A&M transfer Kyler Murray and now it’s Alabama transfer Jalen Hurts.

Hurts had the biggest profile when he transferred as Alabama’s former starting quarterback that led the Crimson Tide to two straight national championship games, winning one of them.

He was supplanted by phenom Tua Tagovailoa last season and transferred to the Sooners.

Hurts is second in the Big 12 in passing. The senior has 2,469 yards on 133-of-180 passing.

To make matters even more ridiculous, Hurts also is the conference’s second-leading rusher. He has 801 yards on 103 rushing attempts.

In total, Hurts has accounted for 34 touchdowns (21 passing, 13 rushing) for the Sooners.

Hurts may or may not win the Heisman this season, and he may or may not go No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft ... but either way, his season has been nothing short of spectacular.

2. Improved defense

The knock on Oklahoma in recent years has been the fact it hasn’t really played much defense at all.

The Sooners just relied on their offense to keep scoring and never stop scoring, which, in fairness, usually worked.

But in 2019, Oklahoma actually has a defense.

The Sooners rank second in the Big 12 in yards per game allowed and rank fourth in points per game allowed. Oklahoma also is third in the Big 12 in sacks. Thirteen Sooners have at least one sack.

3. Stable of running backs

When Hurts doesn’t keep the ball himself, he has three reliable running backs he can give it to.

Kennedy Brooks, Trey Sermon and Rhamondre Stevenson all have at least 370 yards rushing.

Brooks has the most yards with 394, while Stevenson has the most touchdowns with five and Sermon has the most carries with 53.

4. ‘They drew first blood’

That Rambo quote doesn’t actually have anything to do with Oklahoma, necessarily, but the Sooners have a redshirt sophomore receiver named Charleston Rambo.

Rambo is Oklahoma’s second-leading receiver with 25 receptions for 559 yards and five touchdowns.

Only CeeDee Lamb has more catches, yards and touchdowns. Lamb has 36 catches for 816 yards and 11 touchdowns.

5. All Riled up

This is Lincoln Riley’s third year as Oklahoma’s head football coach and he’s had nothing but success, with the aforementioned two Heisman winners, two trips to the College Football Playoff and two Big 12 championships.

He could make it three-for-three in the CFP this season if the Sooners catch the right breaks.

All that success has NFL GMs champing at the bit to make Riley their next head coach — just do a Google search for “Lincoln Riley NFL” and the results will be endless.