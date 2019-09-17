Iowa State unveils plans for potential development district between Jack Trice Stadium and Hilton Coliseum

AMES — When Wendy Wintersteen was named Iowa State’s 16th president in 2017, she had meetings with everyone who reported directly to her.

She asked them for one big vision or goal.

Iowa State athletics director Jamie Pollard’s big vision was a multi-use development district between Jack Trice Stadium and Hilton Coliseum.

Tuesday, he shared the first steps of his vision with the public.

He was inspired by the Power and Light District in Kansas City, Mo., Titletown in Green Bay, Wis., and Wrigglyville in Chicago.

He saw how Iowa State fans took over the Power and Light District during the Big 12 men’s basketball tournament every March, and how they filled the streets of Memphis, Tenn., and San Antonio during bowl games. He wanted that to become a near-weekly occurrence.

“The process we are now embarking on is getting kicked off Friday,” said Pollard, noting Cushman & Wakefield, a Des Moines global commercial real estate services company, will work on a feasibility market study over the next three to four months.

“They’ll come in and look at the footprint, the Ames market, what are the revenue drivers and what does the financial model look like? We have reason to believe that they won’t come back and say, ‘There’s nothing there,’” Pollard said. “We hope the number is as large as we need it to be. Once we know what the number looks like, we can move to phase two, which is starting to figure out what we do with that number.”

The Iowa State athletics department won’t build or fund any buildings. Instead, they’ll go to developers.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“As far as funding, we’re creating a vision and creating a business model that allows a developer to come in and take the risk with our direction,” Pollard said. “So that it becomes very Iowa State centric, very Ames centric, yet we don’t put ourselves at risk by building it.

“This project is to be additive, not dilutive. We are not looking to take away from other businesses that are in Ames. What we’re looking to do is grow.”

Putting Iowa State ahead as far as development is that it already owns the land to build the multi-use district.

What has allowed this to happen is Wintersteen giving the athletics department the rest of the Iowa State Center, which is comprised of Stephens Auditorium, Fisher Theatre and the Scheman Building, as well as Hilton Coliseum and Jack Trice Stadium.

The athletics department is partnering with the ISU Research Park and its president, Rick Sanders.

“Dr. Wintersteen really feels we have a great track record of what we did with Hilton Coliseum and what we did with that when we took it over 10 years ago,” Pollard said. “We’ve been able to get a lot of buildings funded — the student performance center, south end zone — major projects we’ve been able to raise millions of dollars for. It’s her vision that our institution needs to be more innovative and more entrepreneurial. She views that athletic department and the research park as two really great examples and leaders on our campus of having a history of already doing it.

“I’m proud of the fact she thought of both of us to do it. It’s a huge responsibility, but both Rick and I welcome the challenge. It’s too late to change our minds now.”

With the addition of what Pollard calls a cultural and entertainment district in what is currently parking lots, it brings up the question of what’s happening with tailgating on game days during football season.

Iowa State will also redo the parking that is currently the area between Jack Trice and Hilton to better utilize the space.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT Local Garage Sales! Map your route or post your own. Garage sales are fun! Search Now

Pollard’s plan also said there will be 3,600 added paved parking spots east of Jack Trice Stadium. More parking spots will be available than there are now. To access the lots, there will be a pedestrian walkway over University Avenue from the new parking lots directly to Gate 2 of Jack Trice Stadium.

“Why we’re showing these renderings at this point in time is if you don’t give people the vision of what it is, people just get stymied by, ‘It’ll never happen,’” Pollard said. “Every time you talk about this space, the first thing Cyclone fans do is, ‘What about my parking?’ That’s why a big part of this is the bridge and the parking. I’m here to assure you that we’re not going to impact tailgating and we’re not going to diminish that part of it.

“The actual renderings, yes, they’re schematic. There’s a possibility it looks like this, there’s also a possibility it may not look like this at all. But you have to start someplace to give people the vision to say, ‘OK, where do we go from here?’”

Pollard said phase one will cost $125,000, which will be funded by the athletics department and the Ames Convention and Business Bureau. There will be no funding by Iowa State University during any part of the project.

The second phase will take four to six months and cost $175,000, again funded by the athletics department and the Ames Convention and Business Bureau.

The reason the Ames Convention and Business Bureau is interested is because part of the plan calls for a hotel and convention space, something the Ames community is missing.

“We’re parking cars on our ocean-front land,” Pollard said. “What can we do on that beach front property to produce additional revenue? What can we do to create revenue to create a large-scale convention space and a hotel for use by the university, but also by the community?

“One of the things that’s happened over the last 10 years is an erosion of outside events coming to Ames because we don’t have the flat space to accommodate the conventions, and we don’t have a hotel on site to accommodate the convention. As a result, the Ames Convention and Business Bureau, which is a huge revenue generator to help support local businesses, are watching business opportunities no longer look at Ames as a viable alternative. Not only are we losing out on bidding on future projects, but we’re starting to see events that historically have always been in Ames start to consider going elsewhere.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Pollard has always been a visionary. It’s one of the reason’s he was named an Under Armour AD of the Year by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics. He takes on big projects, raises millions of dollars and completes them.

This project won’t require raising millions of dollars because Iowa State will let developers build it out at the athletics department’s direction.

“Don’t short-sell president Wintersteen and her vision and the bold leadership it takes to do this,” Pollard said. “This doesn’t come without risk. You put something big out there, and a lot of people don’t talk about their vision because they’re afraid they won’t fulfill their vision.”

Pollard’s vision is bigger than just this center, too. He believes with the success of football, men’s and women’s basketball, wrestling and volleyball, the athletics department is at a crossroads. It can turn left or right and maintain what it’s doing, or go straight and try to go into bigger and better things.

Part of the proposed plan is to add new wrestling and volleyball practice facilities.

“This is not your father’s athletics department,” Pollard said. “Our vision is not to compete with who we’ve competed with in the past. This vision is a journey to be the absolute best athletics program, football program, basketball program, wrestling program in the nation. To do that, we have to act and behave like the programs we’re aspiring to compete with.

“We need this kind of vision, we need those kinds of resources because I’m here to tell you, as the director of athletics, I’m going to do everything I can possibly do to make sure we find out what’s on the other side of that intersection.”

l Comments: benv43@gmail.com