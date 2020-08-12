Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa State, Big 12 plan on playing

Big 12 doesn't follow Big Ten and Pac-10

Iowa Stae is plannong a football season. (Associated Press)
Iowa Stae is plannong a football season. (Associated Press)
By Ben Visser, correspondent

AMES — The Big 12 Conference was many things on Tuesday.

It was the linchpin, keystone or the most perilous section of the Rube Goldberg Machine that currently is college athletics.

Last night, Big 12 presidents decided to allow the conference to move toward a fall season, according to Yahoo! Sports’ Pete Thamel.

Eddie Radosevich of Rivals reported that the revived schedule will be released after approval from the athletics directors. The Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences already voted to postpone the college football season because of coronavirus and the health and safety questions that still surround it.

Members of the SEC and ACC have been vocal about wanting to play.

While the ACC wanted to play, it put out a statement before the Big 12 decision that noted, in part, “we understand the need to stay flexible and be prepared to adjust as medical information and the landscape evolves.”

If the Big 12 decided not to have fall sports, that would have left just the ACC and SEC as the only two conferences to play fall sports, which could be perceived as bad optics and likely lead the ACC to fall in line and leaving the SEC with a decision to make.

The SEC also came out with a statement before the Big 12’s decision that noted, in part, “we will continue to further refine our policies and protocols for a safe return to sports as we monitor developments around COVID-19 in a continued effort to support, education and care for our student-athletes every day.”

The Big 12 decided on Aug. 3 to go to a conference-only, plus one non-conference game, schedule. But after the decisions from the MAC, Mountain West, Big Ten and Pac-12 to postpone fall sports, the Big 12’s situation became murky.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Tuesday’s decision by the presidents makes the landscape clearer. In the Aug. 3 news release from the Big 12 about its new schedule format, the season would start in mid to late September. Iowa State athletics director Jamie Pollard said on Aug. 6 that he expects the nonconference game to be on Sept. 12 and expects Big 12 play to start Sept. 26.

Comments: benv43@gmail.com

By Ben Visser, correspondent

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Iowa State Cyclones ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Be prepared for the stoppage of college football this week

Iowa State developing, using technology to mitigate spread of COVID-19 in athletics

Iowa 23rd, Iowa State 25th in college football preseason coaches poll

Big 12 plans for 9-conference, 1-nonconference game football schedules in 2020

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa storm updates: Latest info on power outages, cleanup in Cedar Rapids, Iowa City areas, Aug. 12

Solon bicyclist killed by falling tree during Monday's storm

It may be 'several days' till power is restored in Eastern Iowa, officials say

Here's what to do with tree debris in Cedar Rapids, Iowa City areas after the storm

Derecho complicates already complex college, university operations in Iowa

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.