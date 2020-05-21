Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa State men's basketball 2020-21 look ahead: Guards

Cyclones need a point guard to step up with Tyrese Haliburton off to the NBA

Iowa State Cyclones guard Tre Jackson (3) signals to teammates as he looks to pass in the second half at an Iowa State C
Iowa State Cyclones guard Tre Jackson (3) signals to teammates as he looks to pass in the second half at an Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball game with Kansas Jayhawks at Hilton Coliseum in Ames on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Kansas won the game, 79-53. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
By Ben Visser, correspondent

AMES — The Iowa State men’s basketball team wasn’t having a particularly good season before projected NBA lottery pick Tyrese Haliburton broke his wrist.

It didn’t get any better after that injury.

The Cyclones finished just 12-20 overall, 5-13 in the Big 12 Conference.

Now, Iowa State will have to figure out how to manage life without Haliburton all season.

Coach Steve Prohm tried different pieces at point guard after Haliburton’s injury and no one was able to have sustained success.

Rasir Bolton and Tre Jackson had assist-to-turnover ratios of about 1.0 over the course of the entire 2019-20 season. When they shared point guard duties in the last part of the season, the ratio didn’t improve for either one. They were both, again, 1.0 assist-to-turnover ratio players.

Prohm desperately needs point guard help and he may have found it in Memphis transfer Tyler Harris, who strongly considered Iowa State when he was coming out of high school.

As a sophomore last season, the 5-foot-9 Harris averaged 8.7 points with over half of his shot attempts coming from 3-point range, where he shot 36 percent.

The biggest issue with Harris is he isn’t exactly a bank vault. He, like Bolton and Jackson, has a tendency to turn the ball over. He had more turnovers (45) than assists (26) last season.

Harris is applying to be immediately eligible, like Bolton did last season. Regardless, he needs to work on his ball security and ball distribution. On the current roster, Prohm has three players 6-3 or smaller and none have proved to be true, ball-distributing point guards.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Prohm does have 6-5 Jaden Walker coming in as a recruit, who the ISU coach believes can play point guard.

“Jaden is a really, really skilled guard,” Prohm said. “He kind of reminded me of Haliburton when I first saw him, from the standpoint of he can play multiple positions. He can play the one and he can distribute the ball, can pass and make people better.”

On the bright side of not having a proven point guard — if there is a bright side — Iowa State has plenty of shooting guards.

Bolton, who will be a junior next season, averaged 14.7 points last season and his 3-point shooting improved dramatically once Big 12 play started, shooting 38 percent from beyond the arc.

He also proved to be a creative finisher near the rim who wasn’t afraid to take contact. Bolton shot the most free throws (138; Solomon Young was second with 93).

Bolton said last season, after Haliburton’s injury, that Prohm gave him film of former Cyclone great and current Denver Nugget Monte Morris to watch. Prohm wanted Bolton to see how Morris handled himself and how he was able to control his own team as well as opposing defenses when the ball was in his hands.

Jackson, as a freshman last season, wasn’t relied upon to carry the scoring load, but he did reach double figures three times in Big 12 play. His best game was against TCU when he scored 18 points on 6-for-10 shooting from the field and 4-of-7 shooting from 3-point range. He also added five assists and no turnovers to his impressive stat line.

Iowa State will need more of that from Jackson in 2020-21.

Prohm and his staff still are shopping around in the transfer market so Iowa State’s roster for next season isn’t finalized.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

View all newsletters
Privacy Policy
Gazette Marketing
The Gazette Business Marketing Grant

The Gazette has launched a community grant program to help local businesses continue marketing themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apply Now
Gazette Marketing
The Gazette Business Awards Nominations

Honoring local companies, organizations and individuals that have demonstrated impressive achievements in business in the Corridor between June 1, 2019 - May 31, 2020.

Learn More
Gazette Marketing
Kinnick Stadium Fan Cave Photos!

Own iconic images of Kinnick Stadium from The Gazette's archive. A perfect gift for any Hawkeye fan!

Purchase

Right now, the Cyclones have guards, but they might not have point guards. If someone can step up and be a lead guard and even have an assist-to-turnover ratio of 2.0, it would be a step in the right direction.

Comments: benv43@gmail.com

By Ben Visser, correspondent

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Iowa State Cyclones ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

What the 2020-21 Iowa State wrestling lineup could look like

Dan McCarney is a former coach who still coaches

A look at the Iowa State women's basketball 2020 recruiting class

Iowa State 2020 position preview: QB Brock Purdy has NFL Draft hype

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Reynolds: Movie theaters, museums, more state park facilities open for Memorial Day

State campground restrooms, showers to reopen in time for Memorial Day weekend in Iowa

Coronavirus Q&A with Cedar Rapids City Manager

University of Iowa hospitals expects $100 million coronavirus hit through June

Tell teachers 'thank you' by submitting letters to the Kids Gazette

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.