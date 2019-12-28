Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar will return for junior season

ORLANDO, Fla. — Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar announced after Saturday’s Camping World Bowl that he will be back for his junior season.

Kolar, a redshirt sophomore, was receiving feedback from the NFL.

The All-America tight end had 51 receptions for 697 yards and seven touchdowns this season for the Cyclones (7-6).

Kolar, a Norman, Okla., native, caught three passes for 22 yards in Iowa State’s 33-9 Camping World Bowl loss to No. 15 Notre Dame.

“To our seniors, thank you. I will cherish the memories I have with every single one of you. To our fans I apologize. You all deserve better. I’m not going anywhere there’s too much left to be done,” Kolar tweeted.