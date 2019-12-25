Camping World Bowl against Notre Dame is 'pretty special' for Mike Rose due to family connection

ORLANDO — Video and film from college football games in the 1950s is hard to come by. But Iowa State linebacker Mike Rose has seen one snippet from that era.

It was from the 1957 game between Notre Dame and Oklahoma.

Notre Dame snapped Oklahoma’s 49-game winning streak that spanned from 1954-57. Rose saw No. 48 spring in front of the camera in celebration.

No. 48 is Chuck Lima, Rose’s grandfather.

It’s the only football video of him Rose has ever seen.

Lima played fullback and linebacker for Notre Dame from 1955-57.

“I watched Notre Dame a ton growing up,” Rose said. “My grandpa was always my idol and he’s the person that made me want to play college football. Playing against Notre Dame is definitely pretty special for me.”

Iowa State plays No. 15 Notre Dame on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Camping World Bowl in Orlando, Florida.

Because there’s very little video from those days, Rose isn’t exactly sure what kind of player Lima was.

But there’s one trait Rose believes that was passed down to him.

“I’m assuming he probably had a nose for the football,” Rose said with a chuckle.

Rose, a freshman All-American last season and an All-Big 12 performer this season, recorded 69 tackles, 8.5 tackles for a loss and 2.5 sacks this season — exemplifying his nose for the football.

Rose and Lima are close. In fact, Lima lives in Rose’s house back home in Brecksville, Ohio. Lima was there when Iowa State coach Matt Campbell and linebackers coach Tyson Veidt came for the in-home visit when Rose was being recruited.

“He talks a lot about how much he likes the coaching staff,” Rose said. “He loves coach Campbell and coach Veidt. He loved them from the first moment when they came for the first in-home visit. He was there and he had a blast talking to them.”

Lima likes the coaches so much that when Rose calls back home, Lima can’t help but to change the topic.

“When I talk with him, we will talk about how I’m doing and then he has to ask how coach Campbell and coach Veidt are doing,” Rose said laughing.

Campbell and Veidt are doing well thanks to the unselfishness of their sophomore linebacker.

When Rose was a freshman All American, he was playing middle linebacker but in the off season, the coaching staff asked him to move to the outside so O’Rien Vance could play in the middle.

“Mike’s a really good player and a really unselfish player,” defensive coordinator Jon Heacock said. “We wouldn’t have had some of the successes we’ve had this season without him switching positions.

“Great players can play anywhere — we’ve been able to do that with Greg (Eisworth) some at the different safety spots. Mike is no different than that. It’s really helped us a ton.”

Rose didn’t hesitate and didn’t have any second guesses about switching spots. He knew how important it was to get the 11 best players on the field.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“Wherever the coaches wanted me to be, I was going to do it,” Rose said. “It’s been good and I think it’s helped our defense with getting O’Rien Vance in there.”

Vance has been productive from Iowa State’s middle linebacker spot. Vance has 61 tackles and leads the Cyclones in tackles for a loss and sacks with nine and 6.5, respectively, in 11 games. He also leads Iowa State with eight quarterback hurries.

Rose said the biggest adjustment with his move was playing in space. He has to break down more diligently because he’s lined up against faster guys and he has to be much more aware of where his help is and how to funnel players to that help.

Luckily for Rose, he’s genetically conditioned to have a nose for the football.

l Comments: benv43@gmail.com