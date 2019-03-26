Cameron Lard leaving ISU basketball program

Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa State forward Cameron Lard (2) drives against Ohio State forward Kaleb Wesson during the second half of a first-round NCAA tournament game last week in Tulsa, Okla. ISU announced today Lard is leaving the Cyclone program. (USA Today Sports)
ISU Sports Information

AMES — Redshirt sophomore Cameron Lard announced today he is leaving Iowa State to pursue other basketball opportunities, Cyclones Coach Steve Prohm announced.

“We appreciate the efforts that Cameron gave to our program during his time with us,” Prohm said. “Cameron has made great strides and we certainly wish him well in the future. We will continue to help him in any way we can.”

Lard saw action in 24 games for the Cyclones this season, averaging 5.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 12.5 minutes per game.

“I appreciate the opportunity to be a part of the Cyclone family and will never forget the memories made with my teammates,” Lard said. “I can’t thank Coach Prohm and Iowa State enough for what they’ve done for me. Thank you also to Cyclone Nation for all of your support.”

Lard’s departure leaves the Cyclones with three experienced returnees in the post in rising redshirt juniors Michael Jacobson and Solomon Young, as well as freshman George Conditt IV.

ISU Sports Information

