Big 12 football preseason poll 2019: Iowa State picked third

Outside expectations for Iowa State football are the highest they’ve been in some time. The Big 12’s preseason media poll released Wednesday is more proof.

The Cyclones are picked to finish third by the conference’s media, easily their highest ranking since the conference went to 10 teams in 2011. Oklahoma is the preseason favorite, while Texas is picked second. The Sooners got 68 of 77 first-place votes and the Longhorns grabbed the other nine.

Iowa State’s previous high in the 10-team era was seventh last season. Before that, the Cyclones were picked ninth six times and eighth once. You have to go back to 2006, when ISU was projected second in the North Division, to find an offseason with similar hype.

Iowa State is coming off an 8-5 season in which it went 6-3 in the Big 12, tying for third with West Virginia.

Big 12 football preseason poll

1. Oklahoma (68) — 761

2. Texas (9) — 696

3. Iowa State — 589

4. TCU — 474

5. Oklahoma State — 460

6. Baylor — 453

7. Texas Tech — 281

8. West Virginia — 241

9. Kansas State — 191

10. Kansas — 89