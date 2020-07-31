Rob Martin is new Cedar Rapids Jefferson wrestling coach

CEDAR RAPIDS – Cedar Rapids Jefferson has a new head wrestling coach.

Jefferson Activities Director Chris Deam announced Friday that Rob Martin will be the J-Hawks’ ninth head wrestling coach, pending board approval. Martin replaces Ryan Phillips, whose contract wasn’t renewed after his third season.

Martin has coached for more than 25 years in multiple sports at various levels, including wrestling, baseball and tennis.

“We are excited to have Coach Martin on board to lead our wrestling program into the future,” Deam said in a news release. “Rob has a passion for the sport and work with student athletes to improve their skills.”

Martin served as an assistant for Jefferson coaches Dick Briggs and Matt Orton from 1993-2017. He was a member of the Cedar Rapids Kennedy coaching staff the last three seasons.

“What sticks out about Rob is his desire to work with wrestlers of all ability levels,” Deam said. “He works just as hard to improve the skills of the newcomer as he does with the varsity veteran.”

Jefferson was just 3-4 in the Mississippi Valley Conference last season, placing 10th at the MVC Super Meet. The J-Hawks had one state qualifier. Senior heavyweight Dawson Sweet placed sixth at state in February.