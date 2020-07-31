Prep Wrestling

Rob Martin is new Cedar Rapids Jefferson wrestling coach

Longtime J-Hawks assistant was on Kennedy staff last 3 seasons

Cedar Rapids Jefferson J-Hawks
Cedar Rapids Jefferson J-Hawks

CEDAR RAPIDS – Cedar Rapids Jefferson has a new head wrestling coach.

Jefferson Activities Director Chris Deam announced Friday that Rob Martin will be the J-Hawks’ ninth head wrestling coach, pending board approval. Martin replaces Ryan Phillips, whose contract wasn’t renewed after his third season.

Martin has coached for more than 25 years in multiple sports at various levels, including wrestling, baseball and tennis.

“We are excited to have Coach Martin on board to lead our wrestling program into the future,” Deam said in a news release. “Rob has a passion for the sport and work with student athletes to improve their skills.”

Martin served as an assistant for Jefferson coaches Dick Briggs and Matt Orton from 1993-2017. He was a member of the Cedar Rapids Kennedy coaching staff the last three seasons.

“What sticks out about Rob is his desire to work with wrestlers of all ability levels,” Deam said. “He works just as hard to improve the skills of the newcomer as he does with the varsity veteran.”

Jefferson was just 3-4 in the Mississippi Valley Conference last season, placing 10th at the MVC Super Meet. The J-Hawks had one state qualifier. Senior heavyweight Dawson Sweet placed sixth at state in February.

 

MORE Prep Wrestling ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

A somewhat radical plan for 2020-21: Switch Iowa high school fall sports to spring, spring sports to fall

Nick LeClere named new Cedar Rapids Kennedy head wrestling coach

Former Hawkeye Zach McCool carries on despite rare blood disease

Championship reflections: Lisbon's Brad Smith shares stories of past champions

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Cedar Rapids schools have finalized plans for returning. Here's what you need to know

Iowa stymies public information requests during pandemic

Xavier Catholic students will return to classrooms for pre-K through 8th grade

50 years ago on an Iowa farm, the Wadena Rock Festival drew hippies and Little Richard

Rural Iowa's lack of affordable housing creates barrier for new business

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.