Returning area Class 3A state wrestling finalists roll to Saturday night again

DES MOINES — They are the Saturday Night Guys.

Linn-Mar’s Tate Naaktgeboren, Iowa City High’s Ben Kueter and Iowa City West’s Hunter Garvin have combined to wrestle in seven state tournaments in their prep careers. Each one has culminated with an appearance in the hallowed championship matches. They have made it common, an expectation.

All three earned return trips with dominant victories during the Class 3A state tournament Friday night at Wells Fargo Arena. The trio is joined by Cedar Rapids Prairie’s 106-pound sophomore Blake Gioimo in the finals.

Kueter and Garvin are attempting to win a second straight title, while Naaktgeboren is looking for his first. The Lions’ top-ranked sophomore has waited for this moment since he fell to Kueter in a battle of freshman finalists last season. He is back to take care of some unfinished business.

“I took that pretty hard last year,” Naaktgeboren said. “I was getting in the room every day, training hard. I knew I’d be here, so it’s no surprise to me.”

Linn-Mar Coach Doug Streicher said Naaktgeboren has been powered by a consistent work ethic. The drive is similar to a year ago.

“He was on a mission last year,” Streicher said. “He’s on a mission this year. That’s the type of kid he is.”

Naaktgeboren (14-0) faced North Scott’s No. 4 Deven Strief in the 160-pound semifinal. He built a 5-0 lead when Strief grabbed his leg, prompting Naaktgeboren to execute a move that he learned from watching University of Iowa’s top-ranked Jaydin Eierman.

“I crunched him up, secured the cradle and got the back points,” Naaktgeboren said. “I reset, stepped over his back foot and got the fall.”

Kueter and Garvin also posted bonus-point victories. Kueter (10-0) said it felt good to return to the finals. He racked up six takedowns and four nearfall in a 17-4 major decision over Waukee’s No. 7 Tanner Spyksma at 195.

“I felt good on my feet,” Kueter said. “I wanted to keep the match there, because I feel like I’m the best wrestler in the nation on my feet and if I believe that’s all that matters.”

Kueter, a sophomore ranked No. 1, jumped three weight classes this season. He is 35 pounds heavier than when he won his title last year. Kueter is versatile as ever, as seen in taking Spyksma down at will.

“I feel quicker,” Kueter said. “I feel stronger. I go to three different clubs. They all three show different things so my arsenal has gotten way bigger and better. I’m feeling more confident in my wrestling.”

Garvin (15-0) used three takedowns and a set of back points for a 9-2 lead before decking Southeast Polk’s third-ranked Carter Martinson to reach the 138 final. The Trojans junior will make his third finals appearance. He won at 132 last season.

Garvin has ripped through his bracket, opening with a technical fall and following with two straight pins. West went 1-3 in the semifinal round and is in eighth place with 61 points. Grant O’Dell (126), Graham Gambrall (152) and 170-pounder Ashton Barker are assured top-six finishes.

Gioimo (19-0) reached state as a freshman. He didn’t win a match but now he’s a victory away from state gold after his 10-7 decision over Indianola’s Bowen Downey. The third-ranked Hawk had no doubt he’d be here.

“All through this weekend I’ve been telling myself I can be a state finalist,” Gioimo said. “I’m that good. I can do it as long as I put my mind to it.”

Gioimo pulled away with seven points in the second period. He turned his lone takedown of the day into a tilt and five quick points. He identified a situation he practices regularly and capitalized.

“That’s a move that my coach and I have been drilling for the last couple weeks,” Gioimo said. “When someone gets in that exact position and I need something, I know when to hit it. I felt it and had to go with it.”

Cedar Rapids Xavier’s Christian Stanek reached the semifinals. He secured a top-six finish, but fell to Fort Dodge’s top-seeded Dreyzon Phillips, 5-0, at 145. The Saints junior became a three-time medalist.

Linn-Mar’s Bryce Parke advanced to the 132 semifinals against Fort Dodge’s Drake Ayala, an Iowa recruit who is top-ranked at 126 but bumped up a class for the postseason. Ayala won 22-8 to become a four-time finalist.

Linn-Mar climbed to seventh in the team standings with 67 points. Waverly-Shell Rock is in first with 134 1/2 points, leading Waukee by 8 1/2.

Class 3A team scores

1. Waverly-Shell Rock 134.5

2. Waukee 126

3. Southeast Polk 99

4. Bettendorf 81.5

5. Ankeny 77.5

6. Fort Dodge 74.5

7. Linn-Mar 67

8. Iowa City West 61

9. North Scott 50

10. Johnston 48

Friday's Class 3A state wrestling results

106 quarterfinals

No. 1 Carter Freeman (Waukee) tech. No. 6 Benjamin Hansen (Ankeny), 4:50 (20-4)

No. 4 Dru Ayala (Fort Dodge) major dec. No. 7 Zane Behrends (Waverly-Shell Rock), 11-0

No. 3 Blake Gioimo (Cedar Rapids Prairie) won in TB-1 No. 5 Kael Kurtz (Iowa City High), 9-8

No. 8 Bowen Downey (Indianola) dec. No. 2 Khyler Carstarphen (West Des Moines Dowling), 9-2

106 semifinals

No. 1 Carter Freeman (Waukee) dec. No. 4 Dru Ayala (Fort Dodge), 6-4

No. 3 Blake Gioimo (Cedar Rapids Prairie) dec. No. 8 Bowen Downey (Indianola), 10-7

113 quarterfinals

No. 1 Nathanael Jesuroga (Southeast Polk) major dec. No. 10 Cale Seaton (Iowa City High), 19-8

No. 3 Trace Gephart (North Scott) major dec. Corbin Grace (Ottumwa), 11-1

No. 2 Kaden Karns (Waterloo West) dec. No. 5 Max Bishop (Fort Dodge), 11-6

No. 4 Koufax Christensen (Waukee) major dec. No. 8 Cael Wiener (Ankeny Centennial), 11-1

113 semifinals

No. 1 Nathanael Jesuroga (Southeast Polk) tech. No. 3 Trace Gephart (North Scott), 3:42 (23-8)

No. 4 Koufax Christensen (Waukee) pinned No. 2 Kaden Karns (Waterloo West), 3:05

120 quarterfinals

No. 1 Trevor Anderson (Ankeny) tech No. 7 Tanner Wink (Lewis Central), 4:00 (19-2)

No. 5 Rheiner Stahlbaum (Johnson) dec. Travis Hodges (Davenport West), 6-1

No. 3 Chad Bellis (Dubuque Hempstead) pinned No. 4 Lane Cowell (Fort Dodge), 2:45

No. 2 Bailey Roybal (Waverly-Shell Rock) dec. No. 6 Jayce Luna (Bettendorf), 9-4

120 semifinals

No. 1 Trevor Anderson (Ankeny) dec. No. 5 Rheiner Stahlbaum (Johnston), 4-0

No. 3 Chad Bellis (Dubuque Hempstead) dec. No. 2 Bailey Roybal (Waverly-Shell Rock), 9-4

126 quarterfinals

No. 2 Dustin Bohren (Bettendorf) dec. No. 7 Cael Cox (Ankeny), 6-0

No. 6 Nick Walters (Sioux City North) pinned Taber Dominguez (Lewis Central), 4:00

No. 8 Thurman Christensen (Waukee) dec. No. 9 Jacob Fistler (Dallas Center-Grimes), 5-3

No. 3 Grant O’Dell (Iowa City West) pinned No. 4 Carter Fecht (Waverly-Shell Rock), 3:33

126 semifinals

No. 2 Dustin Bohren (Bettendorf) won in SV-1 over No. 6 Nick Walters (Sioux City North), 4-2

No. 8 Thurman Christensen (Waukee) dec. No. 3 Grant O’Dell (Iowa City West), 6-2

132 quarterfinals

No. 1 Ryder Block (Waverly-Shell Rock) major dec. No. 8 Kael Scranton (Iowa City West), 8-0

No. 3 Ryder Downey (Indianola) dec. No. 4 Ayden Kingery (Southeast Polk), 4-2

No. 2 Bryce Parke (Linn-Mar) pinned No. 5 Jace Rhodes (Mason City), 1:50

Drake Ayala (Fort Dodge) pinned No. 6 Grant Harbour (Norwalk), 2:45

132 semifinals

No. 1 Ryder Block (Waverly-Shell Rock) dec. No. 3 Ryder Downey (Indianola), 5-1

Drake Ayala (Fort Dodge) major dec. No. 2 Bryce Parke (Linn-Mar), 22-8

138 quarterfinals

No. 1 Hunter Garvin (Iowa City West) pinned Jace Anderson (Ankeny), 4:32

No. 3 Carter Martinson (Southeast Polk) dec. No. 5 Owen Helgeson (Johnston), 2-1

No. 7 Dylan Whitt (Cedar Falls) dec. Carter Drake (Carroll), 8-4

No. 2 Cole Ferguson (Waukee) dec. No. 6 Josh Connor (North Scott), 8-1

138 semifinals

No. 1 Hunter Garvin (Iowa City West) pinned No. 3 Carter Martinson (Southeast Polk), 3:43

No. 7 Dylan Whitt (Cedar Falls) dec. No. 2 Cole Ferguson (Waukee), 7-5

145 quarterfinals

No. 3 Dreyzon Phillips (Fort Dodge) major dec. Josiah Schaetzle (Dubuque Hempstead), 14-1

No. 2 Christian Stanek (Cedar Rapids Xavier) dec. No. 4 Jude Ryan (Council Bluffs Lincoln), 9-3

No. 7 Peyton Westlin (North Scott) dec. No. 6 Brent Slade (Ames), 5-4

No. 1 Joel Jesuroga (Southeast Polk) dec. No. 8 Peter Erickson (Johnston), 3-0

145 semifinals

No. 3 Dreyzon Phillips (Fort Dodge) dec. No. 2 Christian Stanek (Cedar Rapids Xavier), 5-0

No. 1 Joel Jesuroga (Southeast Polk) dec. No. 7 Peyton Westlin (North Scott), 7-3

152 quarterfinals

No. 1 Aiden Riggins (Waverly-Shell Rock) pinned No. 9 Sam Zindel (Johnston), 2:37

No. 3 Graham Gambrall (Iowa City West) dec. No. 8 Abass Kemokai (Linn-Mar), 6-2

No. 4 Carson Martinson (Southeast Polk) pinned No. 5 Abraham Dirkx (Carroll), 3:17

No. 2 Caleb Rathjen (Ankeny) pinned No. 6 Colin Driscoll (Waukee), 0:29

152 semifinals

No. 1 Aiden Riggins (Waverly-Shell Rock) dec. No. 3 Graham Gambrall (Iowa City West), 4-3

No. 2 Caleb Rathjen (Ankeny) major dec. No. 4 Carson Martinson (Southeast Polk), 12-3

160 quarterfinals

No. 2 Caleb Corbin (West Des Moines Valley) major dec. Kasey Ross (Urbandale), 9-1

No. 3 Logan Adamson (Bettendorf) dec. Trestin Sales (Burlington), 8-7

No. 4 Deven Strief (North Scott) major dec. No. 5 Kody Cook (Fort Dodge), 9-1

No. 1 Tate Naaktgeboren (Linn-Mar) tech. Jermaine Sammler (Waukee), 5:46 (21-6)

160 semifinals

No. 2 Caleb Corbin (West Des Moines Valley) dec. No. 3 Logan Adamson (Bettendorf), 4-3

No. 1 Tate Naaktgeboren (Linn-Mar) pinned No. 4 Deven Strief (North Scott), 3:37

170 quarterfinals

No. 2 Caleb Helgeson (Johnston) pinned Trevor Summers (Ottumwa), 1:00

No. 5 Timothy Nimely (Muscatine) dec. No. 4 Ivan Thomas (Cedar Rapids Xavier), 9-5

No. 3 Ashton Barker (Iowa City West) major dec. Tristen Duncan (Norwalk), 19-11

No. 1 Mickey Griffith (Des Moines Lincoln) major dec. No. 9 Andrew Reed (Southeast Polk), 10-0

170 semifinals

No. 2 Caleb Helgeson (Johnston) pinned No. 5 Timothy Nimely (Muscatine), 3:10

No. 1 Mickey Griffith (Des Moines Lincoln) dec. No. 3 Ashton Barker (Iowa City West), 8-4

182 quarterfinals

No. 1 McCrae Hagarty (Waverly-Shell Rock) pinned No. 9 Jayden Angle (Boone), 1:25

No. 5 AJ Petersen (North Scott) pinned No. 3 Ben Egli (Fort Dodge), 1:27

No. 7 Aiden Grimes (Southeast Polk) pinned Cade Bennethum (Ankeny), 1:04

No. 2 Griffin Gammell (Waukee) pinned No. 4 Evan Surface (Western Dubuque), 3:22

182 semifinals

No. 1 McCrae Hagarty (Waverly-Shell Rock) major dec. No. 5 AJ Petersen (North Scott), 11-3

No. 2 Griffin Gammell (Waukee) pinned No. 7 Aiden Grimes (Southeast Polk), 1:16

195 quarterfinals

No. 2 Taner Harvey (Boone) pinned William Hinrichs (Ankeny), 1:45

No. 3 Jake Walker (Waverly-Shell Rock) pinned No. 6 Sawyer Nauman (Western Dubuque), 5:06

No. 7 Tanner Spyksma (Waukee) dec. No. 4 Gabe Hemsted (Carlisle), 11-7

No. 1 Ben Kueter (Iowa City High) pinned Cade Sheedy (Davenport North), 3:38

195 semifinals

No. 3 Jake Walker (Waverly-Shell Rock) won in SV-1 over No. 2 Taner Harvey (Boone), 5-3

No. 1 Ben Kueter (Iowa City High) major dec. No. 7 Tanner Spyksma (Waukee), 17-4

220 quarterfinals

No. 1 Bradley Hill (Bettendorf) pinned No. 10 Jaylin Smith (Indianola), 1:50

No. 4 Carson Williams (Marshalltown) dec. No. 7 Luke Gaffney (Linn-Mar), 5-3

No. 3 Luke Walker (Waverly-Shell Rock) dec. No. 5 Colton Hoag (Le Mars), 9-6

No. 2 Kalob Runyon (Southeast Polk) pinned No. 8 Logan Huckfelt (Spencer), 1:52

220 semifinals

No. 1 Bradley Hill (Bettendorf) pinned No. 4 Carson Williams (Marshalltown), 3:58

No. 3 Luke Walker (Waverly-Shell Rock) dec. No. 2 Kalob Runyon (Southeast Polk), 3-1

Hwt. quarterfinals

No. 1 Gabriel Greenlee (Ames) pinned No. 6 Togeh Deseh (Muscatine), 3:14

No. 3 Maddux Borcherding-Johnson (Norwalk) dec. Julian Gomez (Marshalltown), 6-2

No. 4 Ben Reiland (Waukee) pinned Kody Huisman (Pella), 2:55

No. 2 Griffin Liddle (Bettendorf) dec. No. 7 Bryan Jurado (West Des Moines Valley), 3-2

Hwt. semifinals

No. 1 Gabriel Greenlee (Ames) dec. No. 3 Maddux Borcherding-Johnson (Norwalk), 3-1

No. 2 Griffin Liddle (Bettendorf) dec. No. 4 Ben Reiland (Waukee), 3-1

