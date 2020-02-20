Photos: Round one, Class 3A Iowa high school state championships
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
/ 39
Related Articles
WHAT TO READ NEXT ...
TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE
Trending
- Five months after Carson King, Busch donation yet unfulfilled
- Iowa City student housing project gets OK for 15 stories
- Ohio State-Iowa men's basketball glance: Time, TV, live stream, team data
- Team effort produces Williamsburg's first state duals finals appearance
- Lisbon takes down Don Bosco in thriller for state duals title
- Iowa high school wrestling state duals 2020: Final scores and more