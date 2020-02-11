Photos: Independence wins regional wrestling dual in final bout against Charles City
Related Articles
WHAT TO READ NEXT ...
TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE
Trending
- Chris Earl to take over anchor spot from Bruce Aune at KCRG
- Two local women to take another shot at ‘Survivor’
- Hawkeyes’ Cordell Pemsl arrested for driving with revoked license
- Tiffin woman accused of ramming car into ex-boyfriend’s garage
- Iowa high school boys' basketball rankings: Trio of new No. 1 teams this week
- Audit finds hourslong delays in University of Iowa hospital discharges