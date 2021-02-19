Photos: Class 2A semifinals at the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament

Photos: Class 2A semifinals at the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament

Coverage of the semifinal round of the state wrestling tournament in Des Moines on Friday, Feb. 19.

/ 33

 

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

200 years of American painting: Traveling exhibit opens Tuesday at Davenport art museum

Cedar Rapids' Willie Ray's Q Shack takes barbecue to Texas to lend a helping hand

Alburnett holding public forum to discuss leaving Metro Library Network

Iowa's new virus tracking method sends new case counts skyrocketing

Justices pepper regents about withholding utilities deal secrets

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

FBI arrests Iowa mother, son on charges in U.S. Capitol attack

Medical marijuana manufacturing plant to open on 18th Avenue SW in Cedar Rapids

U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson will vote no on COVID relief if it includes minimum wage increase, 'bailout' money for states

Hiawatha vape and tattoo shop owner sentenced to over 8 years for drugs and firearms

Marion man charged with killing ex-girlfriend will be retried in November

Trending